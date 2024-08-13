Submit Release
$150,000 Powerball Ticket Sold in Belmont

Purchase of Power Play multiplier option tripled initial win

JACKSON, MISS. – A ticket purchased in Tishomingo County for the Monday, Aug. 12, Powerball® drawing matched enough numbers with the multiplier option to win $150,000.

The ticket, purchased from Express Mart in Belmont, matched four out of five white balls plus the Powerball, making the ticket worth $50,000. However, the player purchased the Power Play feature multiplying winnings from 2, 3, 4, 5 and 10 times, depending on the number drawn. The Power Play number for Monday was 3, resulting in a total win of $150,000.

The winning Powerball numbers from last night’s drawing were 9-22-57-67-68 with a Powerball Ball of 14 and a Power Play of 3.

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday, Aug. 14, has reset to an estimated $20 million, with an estimated cash value of $10 million. One winning jackpot ticket was sold in Pennsylvania worth an estimated $214 million from Monday’s drawing.

The jackpots for tonight include Mega Millions® at an estimated $435 million, with an estimated cash value of $212.4 million and Mississippi Match 5 at an estimated $62,000. The Wednesday, Aug. 14, Lotto America® jackpot is up to an estimated $6.81 million, with an estimated cash value of $3.38 million.

