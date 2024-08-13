IDNR announces cicada art show winners

ILLINOIS, August 13 - Nearly 350 artists entered original cicada-themed art and photography





SPRINGFIELD - The rare double-brood emergence of billions of cicadas that Illinois experienced earlier this summer may be a faint memory, but the artwork these noisy insects inspired will commemorate their special visit for years to come.





The Illinois Department of Natural Resources' (IDNR) call for cicada art submissions in May resulted in nearly 350 entries from around the state.





The entries were judged by art experts from the Illinois State Museum and educators from the museum and IDNR. Winning entries are on display at the 2024 Illinois State Fair in Springfield through Aug. 18. Adult finalists and special award winners are on display in the law enforcement tent in Conservation World 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Youth finalists and special award winners are on display in the First Lady's Tent on Main Street of the fairgrounds from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.





"The response to this contest far exceeded our expectations for how much interest there would be. I think the double cicada emergence really captured a lot of people's imaginations," IDNR Director Natalie Phelps Finnie said. "Not only were we thrilled by the volume of entries, we also were elated by the impressive quality of the artwork that talented and creative Illinoisans shared with us."





High school art teacher Chris Hodge of Batavia earned Best of Show recognition for his ink and illustration board piece, "Dawn of the Cicada," depicting a single recently molted cicada rising to meet the dawn.





"I think about how long those cicadas stay under the earth growing and changing, and when they emerge, they still haven't reached their final form. I felt like the first light of the dawn connects well with the final form of the cicada. To me it represents something that was formed in the darkness and was awakened or enlightened by the light," Hodge said.





"Making art has always been a way for me to connect with the world around me. Art is an expression of yourself, your thoughts, and your experiences," he added. "I feel like the more art you create, the more you define your inner self and your place in the universe. Creating art is a way for me to better understand existence and connect with the source of all life."





Best of Show honorable mentions were awarded to:

Mary Reese, Lisle, "Spring Emergence"

Belle Amelie Artistry, Decatur, "6 AM"

Oak Lawn Library, Oak Lawn, "Honey, I'm Coming!"

Entries were grouped into adult and youth entries for judging. Adult Best of Medium winners were:

Jessica Pignotti, Lemont, best of mixed media, "Dance of the Cicadas"

Jeremy Berkley, East Peoria, best of printmaking, "Live Loud"

Kathryn Wicks, Homer, best of drawings, "Periodical Perceptions"

Stephanie Goehring, Chicago, best of painting, "The Brood"

Tammy Ramsey, Cypress, best of photography, "Chasing Waterfalls"

Steve Kost, Palos Park, best of 3D/sculpture, "17-Year Summer Song"

The First Lady's Award from First Lady MK Pritzker for adult entries went to Jennifer Wharton of Murphysboro for her photo, "Cicada on Blooming Buckeye Tree." The Director's Award from IDNR Director Finnie went to Samantha Gallagher of Wadsworth for her pastel piece, "We're Ready Now."





Youth entries were broken into age groups for judging. Winning entries included:





Youth ages 0-7

First place: Carlos Gómez Arámbula, 6, Orland Park, "Cicada on Tree of Life"

Second place: Reeva Gaikwad, 6, Chicago, "Musical Cicada"

Third place: Nisa Bilazer, 2, Darien, "Cicada Painting"

Honorable mention: Carter Csordas, 4, Elizabeth, "The Cicada in the Forest"

Honorable mention: Sanchi Bansal, 6, Chicago, "Nature's Hidden Symphony: Cicada Secrets"

Youth ages 8-13

First place: Chanym Yuen-Ortanez, 10, Chicago, "Cicadas of Resurrection"

Second place: Reese Huston, 12, Springfield, "Cicada Named Brian"

Third place: Riddhi Subhedar, 10, Chicago, "My Happy Cicada"

Honorable mention: Christopher Martinez, 10, Charleston, "Colorful Creatures"

Youth ages 14-17

First place: Joy Cheng, 14, Chicago, "Cicada's Song"

Second place (tie): Adrian Schneider, 14, Urbana, "The Heart of Science"

Second place (tie): Elora Kloster, 16, Evanston, "Cicada Apocalypse"

Third place: Megan Schoenherr, 16, O'Fallon, "Now Playing: Illinois Cicada Symphony"

Honorable mention: Levi Mallow, 14, Germantown Hills, "The Old, The New"

Honorable mention: Raegan Higbee, 16, East Peoria, "Emergence"

Honorable mention: Deniana Clemente, 15, Chicago, "Cicada Fam"

The First Lady's Award for youth went to Cassi Kyros, 17, of Carol Stream for her piece, "A Summer Concert." The Director's Award went to Damian Erickson, 17, of Urbana for "Brood XIX."





People's Choice voting for cicada art favorites open through Aug. 18



