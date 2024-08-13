InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Universal Lawn Mower Adapter Blade for Push Mowers
EINPresswire.com/ -- John C. of Rosedale, MD is the creator of the SLAB-String Line Adapter Blade, a round, flat metal disc drilled out to accept string lines. The disc fastens to lawnmower shafts and rotates, enabling the string line to cut grass with ease when in use. This simple replacement prevents bent motor shafts and unbalanced vibrating blades from shortening the life of push mowers, making it a cost-effective investment for any homeowner or landscaper. The metal disc is roughly 7-inches in diameter and accepts string lines. Holes are drilled into the adapter disc at slight angles to create a unique and intricate threading of the string.
It contains an opening in the center so that it can be mounted securely to the shafts of power mowers. The functional disc will fit most lawnmowers with a ⅜” diameter center hole. The string line cuts grass when the disc rotates. The SLAB can be used on mowers new and old. Once the disc is installed, simply replace the string line as needed. The adapter blade can also be simply transferred to a new lawnmower if your current mower stops working. Ultimately, the system offers a safer alternative to standard sharpened metal mower blades.
The market for alternatives to metal lawn mower blades is an emerging segment within the broader lawn care industry with this market being driven by the need for more durable, environmentally friendly, and efficient mowing solutions.
Additionally, the global lawn mower market is growing steadily, with significant demand for innovations that improve efficiency and sustainability. Current alternatives to metal blades include composite blades, ceramic blades, and biodegradable blades made from plant-based materials. While these are useful, alternative materials used in mass production can be expensive for manufacturers.
The SLAB-String Line Adapter Blade alleviates these issues while offering a simple, convenient, and inexpensive alternative via string lines. This innovative and versatile product would significantly expand any manufacturer’s product line, offering a much safer and environmentally friendly alternative to replacing metal mower blades.
John filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his SLAB-String Line Adapter Blade product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Two videos are currently available showing the SLAB-String Line Adapter Blade in use. Companies interested in the SLAB-String Line Adapter Blade can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
