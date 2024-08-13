US Brick expands Richland County operations

COLUMBIA, S.C. – US Brick, a closely held manufacturer and direct supplier of residential and commercial brick, today announced it is expanding its Richland County operations. The company’s $5.5 million investment will create 33 new jobs.

Founded as Carolina Ceramics in Columbia in 1939, the company became US Brick when it was acquired in 2020. Now headquartered in Charleston, US Brick has the capacity to produce 350 million bricks annually across its manufacturing facilities in South Carolina, Alabama, Indiana and Tennessee.

To continue the legacy of “Born Here. Built Here,” US Brick will modernize its facility, located at 9931 Two Notch Road in Columbia, with a secondary kiln and manufacturing line, doubling capacity and strengthening its position as one of the leading clay brick manufacturers in the United States.

Operations are being phased in and will be completely online by the end of 2025. Individuals interested in joining the US Brick team should visit the company’s careers page.

QUOTES

“We’re incredibly grateful for the opportunity to expand our operations in Richland County and consider this a significant milestone for US Brick. As we phase in operations to be fully online in 2025, we remain committed to supporting our local community and are excited to build a brighter future together with the people of South Carolina.” -US Brick LLC Columbia President Robert E. Coker

“Congratulations to US Brick on its $5.5 million investment in Richland County. The 33 jobs this expansion brings offer new opportunities to South Carolinians, and we look forward to partnering with this longstanding South Carolina company for years to come.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“With an 85-year legacy in South Carolina, US Brick serves as a prime example that companies can start, grow and thrive in South Carolina. We applaud the company’s commitment to our state and look forward to offering continued support throughout its business life cycle.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“US Brick’s roots run deep in Richland County, and county council is thrilled to be able to assist the company in its reinvestment efforts here. We are particularly excited because US Brick’s previous agreement with the county has benefited both of our entities immensely over the past 25 years. We look forward to their continued success.” -Richland County Council Chairwoman Jesica Mackey

