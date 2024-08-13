Secretary Hargett, Division of Elections Reminds Voters to Text to Report Suspected Fraud During Aug. 1 Election

July 30, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Ahead of the Aug. 1 State and Federal Primaries and County General Elections, Secretary of State Tre Hargett and the Division of Elections are reminding all registered voters casting a ballot that they have two options for the reporting of suspicious activity — via text or by placing a call into the Division’s toll-free hotline.

“It is easy for registered voters to cast a ballot in Tennessee, but hard to cheat,” said Secretary Hargett. “Should registered voters notice anything out of the ordinary on Election Day, we urge them to text or call us and report any suspicious activity that may arise.”

Tennesseans can text 'TN' to 45995 using a cell phone or other texting device. They will receive a secure link where they can submit concerns directly to the Division of Elections. The Division reviews reports of possible voter fraud, misinformation, intimidation, or any other Election Day impropriety and works with county election commissions, district attorneys, and other parties to take proper action.

“Our system focuses on giving voters direct access to report potentially suspicious activity,” said Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins. “Voters can remain confident their concerns are being heard by state election officials.”

Voters can also report voting issues or get answers to Election Day questions by calling the Division of Elections Official Election Day Hotline toll-free at 1-877-850-4959.

The Secretary of State’s office is Tennessee’s trusted source for election information. For more information about the Aug. 1 elections, including polling locations, times, and candidate lists, or to view a sample ballot, download the GoVoteTN app, or visit GoVoteTN.gov.

