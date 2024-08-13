Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, August 12, 2024

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of August 12 include the following:

Monday, August 12 and Tuesday, August 13: Gov. McMaster will attend the Republican Governors Association’s Executive Roundtable Quarterly Meeting, Aspen, CO.

Monday, August 12 at 4:00 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will visit Cardinal Health, 525 North Emerald Road, Greenwood, S.C.

Monday, August 12 at 5:45 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will speak at the Greenwood Republican Party meeting, Josephine B. Abney Auditorium located in the Grier Student Center, 320 Stanley Avenue, Greenwood, S.C.

Thursday, August 15 at 2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster will hold a Ceremonial Bill Signing for S. 142, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Saturday, August 17 at 7:00 PM: Gov. McMaster, First Lady Peggy McMaster, and Lt. Gov. Evette will attend the South Carolina Republican Party’s 57th Annual Silver Elephant Gala, Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, 1101 Lincoln Street, Columbia, S.C.

Gov. Henry McMaster's Weekly Schedule: August 5, 2024

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for August 5, 2024, included:

Monday, August 5

11:30 AM: Call with FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell.

11:40 AM: Call with Sheriff PJ Tanner, Beaufort County.

11:43 AM: Call with Tim Goodwin, Folly Beach.

11:45 AM: Call with Charleston Mayor William Cogswell.

11:49 AM: Call with Mayor Larry Toomer, Bluffton.

11:53 AM: Call with Mayor Alan Perry, Hilton Head Island.

12:00 PM: Gov. McMaster held an executive conference call regarding Tropical Storm Debby, South Carolina Emergency Management Division, 2779 Fish Hatchery Road, West Columbia, S.C.

12:57 PM: Call with Mayor Phil Comer, Beaufort.

12:59 PM: Call with Mayor Kevin Phillips, Port Royal.

1:02 PM: Call with Mayor Crawford Moore, Edisto Beach

1:03 PM: Call with Mayor Phillip Pounds, Isle of Palms.

1:08 PM: Call with Mayor Carol Jayroe, Georgetown.

1:10 PM: Call with Mayor Brian Henry, Pawleys Island.

1:13 PM: Call with Sheriff Phillip Thompson, Horry County.

1:16 PM: Call with Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy, Conway.

1:18 PM: Call with Mayor Marilyn Hatley, North Myrtle Beach.

1:22 PM: Call with Mayor Reggie Burgess, North Charleston.

1:23 PM: Call with Sheriff Carter Weaver, Georgetown County.

1:26 PM: Call with Mayor Harry Williams, Hardeeville.

1:27 PM: Call with Congressman Russell Fry.

1:30 PM: Call with Rear Admiral Douglas M. Schofield, United States Coast Guard, 7th District Commander.

1:40 PM: Call with Congressman James Clyburn.

2:44 PM: Call with Congresswoman Nancy Mace.

4:00 PM: Call with Sen. Tom Davis.

4:04 PM: Call with Sen. Chip Campsen.

4:10 PM: Call with Sen. Margie Bright Matthews.

4:15 PM: Gov. McMaster held a briefing regarding Tropical Storm Debby, South Carolina Emergency Management Division, 2779 Fish Hatchery Road, West Columbia, S.C.

5:00 PM: Gov. McMaster held a media availability, South Carolina Emergency Management Division, 2779 Fish Hatchery Road, West Columbia, S.C.

6:00 PM: Call with Rep. Weston Newton.

6:03 PM: Call with Rep. Jeff Bradley.

6:04 PM: Call with Sen. Sean Bennett.

6:09 PM: Call with Sen. Stephen Goldfinch.

6:10 PM: Call with Sen. Deon Tedder.

6:12 PM: Call with Speaker of the House Murrell Smith.

6:14 PM: Call with Senate President Thomas Alexander.

6:21 PM: Call with Rep. Bill Herbkersman.

Tuesday, August 5

11:45 AM: Call with Keller Kissam, President, Dominion Energy.

11:50 AM: Call with Mayor Crawford Moore, Edisto Beach.

11:54 AM: Call with Mayor Alan Perry, Hilton Head Island.

11:55 AM: Call with Mayor William Cogswell, Charleston.

11:57 AM: Call with Congresswoman Nancy Mace.

12:00 PM: Gov. McMaster held an executive conference call regarding Tropical Storm Debby, South Carolina Emergency Management Division, 2779 Fish Hatchery Road, West Columbia, S.C.

2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster held a media briefing with State Leaders, Emergency Management Division, 2779 Fish Hatcher Road, West Columbia, S.C.

3:00 PM: Call with Mayor Lawson Battle, Nichols.

3:08 PM: Call with Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin, Florence.

3:13 PM: Call with Mayor Keith Callicutt, Johnsonville.

3:22 PM: Call with Mayor Yamekia Robinson, Lake City.

3:30 PM: Call with Mayor Julia Nelson, Manning.

3:35 PM: Call with Mayor Darren Tisdale, Kingstree.

3:38 PM: Call with Sen. Kent Williams.

3:42 PM: Call with Mayor Ashley Brady, Marion.

3:45 PM: Call with Sen. Mike Reichenbach.

3:57 PM: Call with Rep. Fawn Pedalino.

4:01 PM: Call with Sheriff Tim Baxley, Clarendon County.

4:06 PM: Call with Sheriff TJ Joye, Florence County.

4:08 PM: Call with Sheriff Brian Wallace, Marion County.

4:19 PM: Call with Sheriff Leon Lott, Richland County.

4:36 PM: Call with Congressman Russell Fry.

4:57 PM: Call with Sheriff Leroy Ravenell, Orangeburg County.

6:12 PM: Call with a fellow governor.

Wednesday, August 7

9:21 AM: Call with Rep. Ben Connell.

11:45 AM: Meeting with Rear Admiral Douglas M. Schofield, United States Coast Guard, 7th District Commander.

12:00 PM: Gov. McMaster held an executive conference call regarding Tropical Storm Debby, South Carolina Emergency Management Division, 2779 Fish Hatchery Road, West Columbia, S.C.

1:00 PM: Meeting with Michael P. Callahan, Duke Energy and Andrew Bateman, Office of Regulatory Staff.

1:15 PM: Meeting with Major General Van McCarty, Adjutant General, and Rear Admiral Doug M. Schofield, United States Coast Guard, 7th District Commander.

2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster held a media availability, South Carolina Emergency Management Division, 2779 Fish Hatchery Road, West Columbia, S.C.

2:50 PM: Call with Sheriff Jamie Hamilton, Dillon County.

2:52 PM: Call with Sheriff Larry McNeil, Marlboro County.

2:54 PM: Call with Sheriff Stephen Gardner, Williamsburg County.

2:55 PM: Call with Mayor Robert Woodbury, Mullins

2:59 PM: Call with Mayor Ashby Gregg, Quinby.

Thursday, August 8

11:45 AM: Meeting with FEMA Region 4 Administrator Robert Samaan, FEMA Coordinating Officer Brett Howard, and SCEMD Director Kim Stenson, Emergency Management Division, 2779 Fish Hatcher Road, West Columbia, S.C.

12:00 PM: Gov. McMaster held an executive conference call regarding Tropical Storm Debby, South Carolina Emergency Management Division, 2779 Fish Hatchery Road, West Columbia, S.C.

12:45 PM: Gov. McMaster presented the Honorary Sandlapper Award to Brett Howard, FEMA Coordinating Officer.

1:00 PM: Meeting with Secretary Justin Powell, South Carolina Department of Transportation.

1:30 PM: Meeting with Interim Director Myra Reece, Department of Environmental Services.

2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster held a media availability, South Carolina Emergency Management Division, 2779 Fish Hatchery Road, West Columbia, S.C.

4:00 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the Ceremony Incident to the Investiture of John Williamson Kittredge as Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of South Carolina, South Carolina Supreme Court, 1231 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Friday, August 9

10:10 AM: Call with Sheriff Duane Lewis of Berkeley County.

10:24 AM: Call with Rep. Sylleste Davis.

10:26 AM: Call with Sen. Larry Grooms.

10:34 AM: Call with Rep. Carl Anderson.