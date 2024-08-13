Red Clay Consulting Announces the Appointment of Jack Lucy as Head of Field, Asset, and Mobility

Jack Lucy

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Red Clay Consulting, a leading provider of business and technology solutions for the utility industry, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Jack Lucy as the Head of Field, Asset, and Mobility (FAM). This strategic appointment underscores Red Clay's commitment to driving innovation and excellence in the Asset Technology (AT) and Operational Technology (OT) sectors, aligning with Oracle's investment focus in these critical areas.

Jack Lucy brings over 35 years of extensive experience in asset-intensive industries, including utilities, transportation, mining, and oil & gas. His tenure at Oracle Energy & Water as a Master Principal Consultant and Global Industry Specialist has cemented his reputation as a global subject matter expert in Asset, Maintenance, Work, and Operational Management. Jack's leadership in international business development, solution strategy, and digital transformation initiatives makes him an invaluable addition to the Red Clay team.

"We are delighted to welcome Jack Lucy to Red Clay Consulting," said Leeanna Gonzalez, Managing Director at Red Clay. "Jack's deep expertise and innovative approach in the Field, Asset, and Mobility space will significantly enhance our capabilities and market presence. His strategic vision and commitment to operational efficiency align perfectly with our goals of leveraging Oracle technologies to drive business transformation and deliver superior outcomes for our clients."

Jack Lucy's impressive career includes significant contributions to the design, configuration, and implementation of CMMS/EAM/ALM and ERP systems for Asset and Work Management. He has been a key player in advancing digital business transformation, focusing on risk-aligned decision support and visual interaction technologies to bridge industry gaps and improve operational efficiencies. As a thought leader and educator, Jack has shared his insights and global perspectives through various platforms, including his blog, "Journeys with Jack."

"Joining Red Clay Consulting is a tremendous opportunity," said Jack Lucy. "I am excited to lead the Field, Asset, and Mobility team, building on the strong foundation and momentum that Red Clay has established in the AT/OT sector. Together, we will continue to innovate and deliver transformative solutions that empower our clients to enhance their asset management strategies and achieve operational excellence."

Paul Marnell, CEO of Red Clay Consulting, added, "Jack Lucy's appointment marks a significant milestone for Red Clay. His unparalleled experience and passion for leveraging technology to enhance asset management align perfectly with our mission. We are confident that Jack's leadership will propel our FAM division to unparalleled levels of innovation and effectiveness, solidifying our position as industry leaders."

Red Clay's Field, Asset, and Mobility team has already made significant strides in the market, with successful engagements and a growing portfolio of satisfied clients. The addition of Jack Lucy will further solidify Red Clay's position as a leader in the industry, poised for continued growth and success.

About Red Clay Consulting

Red Clay Consulting offers comprehensive business and technology solutions for the utility industry, specializing in Customer Information Systems (CIS), billing systems, meter data management, operational technology, and enterprise asset management systems. With a focus on innovation and customer success, Red Clay helps utilities navigate complex challenges and achieve their strategic goals.

For more information, visit www.redclay.com.