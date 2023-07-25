Red Clay Consulting Announces Strategic Alliance With Quanam

US Oracle partner Red Clay, and Uruguay-based Quanam, join to provide comprehensive technology solutions for utilities across Latin and South America.

ATLANTA, GA, USA, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Red Clay Consulting, a leading Gold Level Member of the Oracle Partner Network and a solutions provider is excited to announce its commercial alliance with Quanam, an Oracle partner based in Uruguay. This new partnership aims to provide comprehensive technology solutions for utilities across Latin and South America.

The partnership, which builds on a solid three-year working relationship, will focus on achieving shared goals and driving the development of projects within the sphere of consulting services, computer facilities administration, and implementation of technology solutions in Oracle Energy & Water’s business solutions area. This alliance underscores both companies’ commitment to modernizing utilities through advanced technologies, with an emphasis on Oracle Utility Solutions.

“Quanam has been a trusted collaborator with us on several key projects, and we look forward to extending and strengthening this relationship into a more formal partnership,” said Paul Marnell, CEO of Red Clay Consulting.

Michael Cocroft, Chief Strategy Officer at Red Clay, said, “We started with the goal of providing world-class implementation and support services in the region. What we’ve achieved is truly unique as the premiere Spanish-speaking and region-focused team in the market. Our partnership with Quanam, and our continued collaboration, builds an even stronger foundation to serve utilities clients across the region.”

Key activities under this agreement will include market analysis, identification of opportunities, project structuring, development of commercial and advertising strategies, and the provisioning of resources and technology services.

This alliance promises to bring unprecedented innovation and digital transformation to utilities in Latin and South America, reinforcing Red Clay Consulting’s commitment to harnessing the power of technology to modernize the utilities sector.

About Red Clay Consulting

Focused solely on the utility industry, Red Clay advises, delivers, and manages technical and business solutions based on their clients’ unique needs. Red Clay works hand in hand with Oracle to offer our clients the industry’s most comprehensive and flexible software platform. Red Clay’s strong partnership with Oracle Utilities provides our clients with innovative and proven solutions.

About Quanam

Quanam, an Oracle partner based in Uruguay, offers comprehensive technological solutions and services, combining advanced IT knowledge with extensive industry experience. Quanam’s dedication to innovative solutions and customer-centric approach aligns perfectly with the dynamic demands of the digital age.