Red Clay Consulting Announces Partnership with RLH Equity Partners to Accelerate Utility Sector Growth and Innovation

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Red Clay Consulting, a boutique consulting firm specializing in Oracle technology solutions for the utility industry, is proud to announce its new partnership with RLH Equity Partners. This collaboration marks a significant milestone, enhancing Red Clay's market presence with RLH’s capital investment and its four decades of success in nurturing high-growth businesses. The partnership will bolster Red Clay's delivery capabilities and drive increased customer value.

Over the past two decades, Red Clay has distinguished itself by securing the trust of more than 100 utility clients, driven by its commitment to Oracle technology and business solutions. As utilities confront the challenge of evolving regulatory landscapes, the necessity for heightened customer engagement, and the shift towards a distributed grid, the synergy between Red Clay and RLH Equity Partners arrives at a crucial juncture.

"Red Clay's dedicated service culture and unwavering commitment to our clients' success align perfectly with RLH's investment philosophy," said Paul Marnell, CEO at Red Clay Consulting. "With RLH's support, we will accelerate innovation as the demand for Oracle's latest cloud technology surges."

RLH Equity Partners is a founder-friendly private equity firm that focuses on technology services providers, like Red Clay. The firm has made successful investments in both (i) the Oracle partner ecosystem, and (ii) technology services firms dedicated to the utilities sector. RLH is known for its emphasis on organic growth and preservation of culture.

"The alliance with Red Clay is perfectly timed to address the utility sector's pressing need for risk-mitigated projects and stepwise operational enhancements," said Kevin Cantrell, Managing Partner at RLH Equity Partners. "Our combined expertise will support utilities in navigating the complexities of the 'meter to cash' process and beyond, ensuring technological resilience in this dynamic era."

As Red Clay steps into this promising phase, it reaffirms dedication to equipping utility customers with Oracle's most advanced and adaptable solutions. This partnership not only underscores Red Clay's leadership in the industry but also its continuous pursuit of innovation and excellence.

About Red Clay Consulting:

Red Clay Consulting stands as a dedicated advocate for the utility industry, offering unparalleled advisory, implementation, and management services for technical and business solutions tailored to each client's distinct needs. In collaboration with Oracle Energy & Water, Red Clay delivers a spectrum of innovative solutions that ensure client success in an ever-evolving marketplace. For more insights, visit https://redclay.com/.

About RLH Equity Partners:

RLH Equity Partners invests, together with entrepreneurial leadership teams, in uniquely positioned, high growth, knowledge-based B2B enterprises. Our portfolio companies span the business services, healthcare, and government services sectors and typically have $25-150 million of annual revenue at the time of investment. The RLH investment team, which averages 15 years of private equity experience, provides strategic and operational guidance to our portfolio companies in navigating the opportunities and challenges of scale and rapid growth. Our insights and processes to drive enterprise value have been honed over RLH’s 40+ year history of successful investing. RLH currently manages over $1 billion in assets and is actively seeking new portfolio company investments.

