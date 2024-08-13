Submit Release
FDLE arrests Wauchula man for fraud over $50,000

August 13, 2024
 
WAUCHULA, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) yesterday arrested Elvis Raymond Gray, 52, of Wauchula, on one count of Scheme to Defraud $50,000 or more, a felony.
 
FDLE Tampa Bay Special Agent in Charge Mark Brutnell says, “The thorough and diligent work of our agents and analysts is the best example of service and integrity that we can give to the youth and staff who were affected by this person’s self-serving actions.”
 
The investigation began when Hardee County Sheriff’s Office contacted FDLE about misappropriation of funds at Hardee High School. The complaint alleged that Gray, as the sole bookkeeper for the school, was using a school credit card to make unauthorized purchases for personal gain.
 
Agents reviewed records including Gray’s credit card statements, the bookkeeping records for Hardee High School, and Gray’s personal accounts. Agents say he may have stolen more than $300,000 between 2016 and 2021.  
 
The investigation also found the school’s petty cash fund was being fraudulently deposited into Gray’s personal accounts and used for personal purchases.  To cover the missing funds, he manipulated deposit slips and receipts. 
 
Agents served a search warrant at Gray’s residence in December 2023 and seized multiple items of evidentiary value.
 
The case is being investigated by FDLE Tampa Bay.
 
On August 12, Gray was arrested and booked into the Hardee County Jail without bond pending first appearance. The case will be prosecuted by the State Attorney’s Office, Tenth Judicial Circuit.
 
