New Principled Technologies research study compares Dell PowerProtect Cyber Recovery and Rubrik Security Cloud
Based on research, Principled Technologies (PT) determined that Dell PowerProtect Cyber Recovery can offer helpful backup and data protection advantagesDURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To reduce or even potentially avoid the increasing costs of a data breach, some organizations choose to utilize cyber recovery solutions. An efficient solution can enable businesses to recover from incidents promptly, reduce data loss, minimize downtime, and, in the process, preserve their brand integrity. PT researched publicly available sources to compare two competing solutions: Dell PowerProtect Cyber Recovery (Cyber Recovery) and Rubrik Security Cloud (RSC). They looked at features and functionality that customers may find important, including the recovery vault, scanning technology, and more.
According to the report, “PowerProtect Cyber Recovery isolates backup copies of critical data in a physically air-gapped vault and ensures its recoverability in the event of a cyberattack. The physical air gap is something Rubrik Secure Cloud cannot claim—the solution relies on a logical air gap. Cyber Recovery uses ML-based analytics in CyberSense to assess the integrity of data in the vault and identify clean backup data for recovery. Rubrik Secure Cloud, in contrast, offers an ML-trained analytics tool that looks for anomalous user behavior only as opposed to performing deep scans on files. Moreover, the Cyber Recovery solution offers multiple recovery options, leveraging uncompromised data from the vault to facilitate an efficient and seamless return to operations. In many cases, the PowerProtect Cyber Recovery could offer features and advantages that Rubrik Secure Cloud lacks, thus offering a potentially more secure solution capable of deeper analysis to minimize downtime and speed recovery.”
To learn more, read the report at https://facts.pt/x5n2NqR or see the infographic at https://facts.pt/TEt27Z0.
