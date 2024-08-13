Newberry Opera House to Unveil 26th Season and Grand Reopening Following Historic Venue Restoration

As a staple of cultural heritage since 1882, the Opera House is proud to unveil a series of enhancements designed to improve the overall experience for all our patrons, ensuring greater comfort, accessibility, and aesthetic appeal. These updates will hel

The Newberry Opera House invites the community to join in celebrating the grand reopening and to rediscover the vibrant arts and culture scene that has made the Opera House a beloved institution for over a century. With a diverse array of performances and