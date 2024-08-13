Digital Beachhead Introduces Groundbreaking Endpoint Security Solution: $1 a Day with 24/7 SOC Monitoring

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, USA, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Beachhead, a leader in cybersecurity solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its latest offering: a comprehensive endpoint security service for just $1 a day per endpoint. This innovative service includes round-the-clock monitoring by a dedicated Security Operations Center (SOC), ensuring businesses of all sizes can afford top-tier protection against cyber threats.

In today’s digital landscape, cybersecurity is more critical than ever. Digital Beachhead’s new service provides continuous, real-time monitoring, detection, and response to potential threats. The 24/7 SOC is staffed by a team of highly skilled security experts who utilize advanced technology to safeguard endpoints, ensuring that businesses can operate with confidence and security.

Key Features of the New Service Include:
• Affordable Pricing: At just $1 a day per endpoint, businesses can access top-tier security without breaking the bank.
• 24/7 SOC Monitoring: Continuous oversight by a team of cybersecurity professionals, ensuring rapid response to any security incidents.
• Comprehensive Threat Detection: Advanced tools and technologies to detect and respond to emerging threats in real-time.
• Scalable Solutions: Suitable for businesses of all sizes, from small startups to large enterprises.

“With cyber threats becoming more sophisticated and widespread, our goal is to provide businesses with an affordable yet robust security solution,” said Mike Crandall, CEO at Digital Beachhead. “For just $1 a day per endpoint, our clients can rest assured that their digital assets are protected around the clock by our expert SOC team.”

This new offering is part of Digital Beachhead’s commitment to making advanced cybersecurity accessible to all organizations, regardless of size or budget. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and expert monitoring, the company aims to reduce the risk of cyberattacks and minimize the impact of any potential breaches.

For more information about Digital Beachhead’s new endpoint security service or to request a demonstration, please visit https://www.digitalbeachhead.com.

About Digital Beachhead
Digital Beachhead is a Certified Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business and a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions, offering a wide range of services designed to protect businesses from the ever-evolving threat landscape. With a focus on innovation, expertise, and customer satisfaction, Digital Beachhead helps organizations secure their digital assets and maintain business continuity.

About

Digital Beachhead Inc is a Certified Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business as defined by the Small Business and Veteran Administrations. We seek to build customer trust and corporate value by delivering Cybersecurity and Consulting Services Solutions in inventive economical ways. This is accomplished by maintaining high personal and professional standards in service, reliability, innovation and cost control for our customers. Our goal is to provide the right services at the right price, at the right time while implementing an open, sharing corporate culture. We will enable our customer’s success through competitive pricing, tailored solutions, and interactive relationships. Digital Beachhead provides full-spectrum Cyber Risk Management Services to include; Virtual Chief Information Security Officer (vCISO), Virtual Chief Information Officer (vCIO), DFARS NIST 800-171 Compliance Support, CMMC Support (Certified 3CPAO), Cyber Risk Assessments, Penetration/Vulnerability Testing, 24/7 Systems Monitoring, Executive Cyber Training, Employee Cyber Awareness Training and Governance compliance (CMMC, HIPAA, NIST, Etc) We have extensive experience within the Federal and Commercial market space with a long and personal history supporting the Department of Defense and other Federal Agencies. Digital Beachhead has focused that experience to expand our services into the commercial market supporting small to medium sized businesses. Our commitment to the customer is to satisfy requirements after establishing a strong rapport and relationship which facilitates the exchange of technical information leading to a solid implementation of the final technical solution.

