Sembear to Feature TapClicks Smart Marketing Platform at AdTech Tokyo 2024

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sembear LLC, the leading expert on digital marketing, including sales and support for the TapClicks omni-channel digital marketing analysis platform, announces their participation in the popular AdTech Tokyo 2024 Conference. Sembear will feature the platform from TapClicks, the leading provider of Smart Marketing solutions.

AdTech Tokyo 2024 is the premier event for advertising and marketing executives. Thousands of industry leaders attend annually to focus on revenue strategies, network and learn from dozens of top-name speakers. In 2023, AdTech Tokyo had over 14 thousand attendees, 240 speakers, and 100 sponsors and exhibitors.

AdTech’s 2024 theme is “Challenging Uncertainty and Complexity.”

• AdTech Tokyo: https://adtech-tokyo.com/en/

• When: 16- 18, October 2024

• Where: TOKYO MIDTOWN & THE RITZ-CARLTON

• Sembear booth exhibitor link: https://adtech-tokyo.com/en/sponsor/detail.html?num=sembear

• Full list of exhibitors: https://adtech-tokyo.com/en/exhibition/

• Full list of speakers: https://adtech-tokyo.com/en/speaker/

Sembear will be exhibiting the complete TapClicks Smart Marketing Cloud platform, including automated data acquisition, data warehousing, analytics and intelligence, reporting and marketing workflow management for media companies, digital marketing agencies, and brands.

AdTech 2024 states: “In today's rapidly changing business environment… marketers face a critical imperative: to remain agile and adaptable. No longer constrained by rigid precedents, they must embrace uncertainty and complexity. To address these challenges, marketers need not only skills but also a resilient mindset. Their role extends beyond promoting products and services; they now play a central role in multiple business scenarios. Through curated content, our distinguished speakers and sponsors will empower you with insights, enabling you to create new value and believe in the limitless potential of marketing.” To register for AdTech Tokyo 2024, see https://adtech-tokyo.com/en/for_visitors.

To set up an advance meeting with Sembear during the show, please email kotaro.haruta@sembear.biz.

By collaborating with Sembear for distribution, TapClicks continues to provide its sophisticated marketing platform to agencies, brands and franchises in Japan.

About Sembear:

Sembear provides human resources in digital marketing, business education, organizational development and consulting. Its focus is digital marketing, including sales and support for the TapClicks omni-channel digital marketing analysis platform. For more information, see https://sembear.biz .

About TapClicks:

TapClicks Smart Marketing offers an AI-enabled operations and data management platform which includes over 9000 MarTech / AdTech connectors, automated warehousing, scalable reporting and data analytics. It is enhanced on the operations side by sales enablement and order, workflow and project management. Thousands of agencies, media companies, and brands leverage TapClicks to deliver the best results for their customers and stakeholders. For more information, visit www.tapclicks.com.

