Williston Barracks / Runaway Juvenile LOCATED
** NEWS RELEASE UPDATE **
On August 12, 2024, Walton was located and is safe. Please see original news release below.
EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A1005722
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Sweet
STATION: Williston Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)878-7111
DATE/TIME: August 12, 2024 at approximately 0213 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Starbird Road, Jericho
VIOLATION:
- Missing / Runaway Juvenile
NAME: Kaitlyn Walton
AGE: 15
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jericho, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On August 12, 2024 at approximately 0213 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Williston Barracks were notified of a missing juvenile. The juvenile, Kaitlyn Walton (15) of Jericho had left their residence overnight to an unknown location. Walton was last seen wearing pink / purple plaid pajama shorts and a red “Habs” t-shirt. Walton is described to be 5’05” tall and 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on the juvenile’s whereabouts is asked to contact Trooper Sweet at the Vermont State Police Williston Barracks at 802-878-7111.