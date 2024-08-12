Submit Release
Williston Barracks / Runaway Juvenile LOCATED

On August 12, 2024, Walton was located and is safe. Please see original news release below.

 

 

CASE#: 24A1005722

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Sweet                           

STATION: Williston Barracks                 

CONTACT#: (802)878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: August 12, 2024 at approximately 0213 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Starbird Road, Jericho

-             Missing / Runaway Juvenile

 

NAME: Kaitlyn Walton           

AGE: 15

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jericho, VT

 

On August 12, 2024 at approximately 0213 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Williston Barracks were notified of a missing juvenile.  The juvenile, Kaitlyn Walton (15) of Jericho had left their residence overnight to an unknown location.  Walton was last seen wearing pink / purple plaid pajama shorts and a red “Habs” t-shirt.  Walton is described to be 5’05” tall and 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

 

Anyone with information on the juvenile’s whereabouts is asked to contact Trooper Sweet at the Vermont State Police Williston Barracks at 802-878-7111.

