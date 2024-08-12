Traffic signal replacement project under way in Riverton

An $888,300 project has started to replace a pair of traffic signals on West Main Street in Riverton.

Traffic signals are being replaced at the intersections of West Main and 5th Street, and West Main and 8th Street in Riverton.

"Work consists of installation of two new traffic signal systems, electrical work, traffic control and pavement striping at the intersection of West Main Street and 5th, and West Main Street and 8th in the City of Riverton," said Wyoming Department of Transportation project inspector Lawrence Anesi of Riverton.

Prime contractor is Advanced Electrical Contracting, Inc., (AEC) of Sheridan. Contract completion is June 30, 2025.

The project is located at U.S. Highway 26 mileposts 132.65 and 132.86 in Riverton.

Anesi said the contractor is tentatively scheduled to work from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., five days a week.

"Motorists should expect driving lane closures with minimal delays, as needed for construction, during working hours," Anesi said.

Project questions may be directed to WYDOT Resident Engineer Robert Scheidemantel, P.E., at (307) 856-1331

More information about this news release is available from WYDOT public relations specialist Cody Beers at (307) 431-1803.