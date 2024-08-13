Carolina Flyers, D.C. Breeze, Minnesota Wind Chill & Seattle Cascades Advance to 2024 UFA Championship Weekend

All three UFA Championship Weekend games can be watched live on watchUFA.tv, with the title game also streaming live and for free on the UFA YouTube channel.

LOS GATOS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Carolina Flyers, D.C. Breeze, Minnesota Wind Chill and Seattle Cascades have advanced to the 2024 Ultimate Frisbee Association (UFA) Championship Weekend on August 23-24 in Salt Lake City, Utah. The Breeze (11-2) will host the Wind Chill (10-3) in the first semifinal on Friday, August 23, at 5:00 p.m. MT. The second semifinal will immediately follow at 7:30 p.m MT with the Flyers (11-3) taking on the Cascades (11-3). Single-game and weekend tickets are still available starting at only $15.

D.C. captured the East Division title for the first time in team history, edging the Boston Glory 16-14, while Minnesota cruised past the Madison Radicals 23-14 in the Central Division championship game to earn their second consecutive final four appearance. Carolina squeezed past the Atlanta Hustle on the road 17-16 to win their third South Division crown in four years, and will look to become the third team in the league to win multiple UFA championships (2021). They will face a Seattle squad who upset the Salt Lake Shred 21-20 in the West Division and earned a trip to Championship Weekend for the first time since 2018.

The event will also feature numerous fan events throughout the weekend, including a free youth clinic on Saturday morning, followed by a 5-on-5 ultimate frisbee tournament and “Play with the Pros” fantasy scrimmage prior to the first semifinal game. Attendees can also enjoy the Wham-O Kids Zone, specialty food and beverage options, and a live UFA studio set presented by Power Up Premium Trail Mix. Click here for full details, tickets and event registration.

The full schedule for the 2024 UFA Championship Weekend is as follows:

Semifinal Game 1

Minnesota Wind Chill vs. D.C. Breeze

Friday, August 23, 5:00 p.m. MT

Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah

Semifinal Game 2

Carolina Flyers vs. Seattle Cascades

Friday, August 23, 7:30 p.m. MT

Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah

UFA Championship

Semifinal Game 1 Winner vs. Semifinal Game 2 Winner

Saturday, August 24, 7:00 p.m. MT

Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah

All three UFA Championship Weekend games can be watched live on watchUFA.tv for $11.99, and fans can follow all the latest news on the UFA app and watchUFA.com. The 2024 title game will also stream live and for free on the UFA YouTube channel.