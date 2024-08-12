St. Albans Barracks // Retail theft
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A2005624
TROOPER: J. Blair
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 08/12/2024 at approximately 1036 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Hannaford, Enosburgh
ACUSED: Liza Ryea
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berkshire, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On August 12th, 2024, at approximately 1036 hours, members of the Vermont State Police received the report of a retail theft incident at the Hannaford in the town of Enosburgh. Employees of the Hannaford reported an unknown female entered the store and exited with numerous items without paying. Investigation revealed the identity of the unknown female to be Liza Ryea. Ultimately, Ryea was located and as a result of the incident Ryea was issued a citation to appear before the Franklin County Superior Court on October 14th, 2024, at 0830 hours to face the aforementioned charge of Retail Theft.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: October 14th, 2024 at 0830 Hours
BAIL: None
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court
MUG SHOT: None