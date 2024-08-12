Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks // Retail theft

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 24A2005624          

TROOPER: J. Blair

STATION: St. Albans                    

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 08/12/2024 at approximately 1036 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Hannaford, Enosburgh 

 

ACUSED: Liza Ryea

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berkshire, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On August 12th, 2024, at approximately 1036 hours, members of the Vermont State Police received the report of a retail theft incident at the Hannaford in the town of Enosburgh. Employees of the Hannaford reported an unknown female entered the store and exited with numerous items without paying. Investigation revealed the identity of the unknown female to be Liza Ryea. Ultimately, Ryea was located and as a result of the incident Ryea was issued a citation to appear before the Franklin County Superior Court on October 14th, 2024, at 0830 hours to face the aforementioned charge of Retail Theft.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: October 14th, 2024 at 0830 Hours

BAIL: None

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

MUG SHOT: None

 

 

 

