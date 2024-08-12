Statement from Montgomery County Council President Andrew Friedson on Passing of Dr. Judith Docca

MARYLAND, December 8 - For Immediate Release: Monday, August 12, 2024

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 12, 2024—The Council is deeply saddened by the passing of Dr. Judith Docca, and we send our heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and all those touched by her lifetime of public service. As a former Montgomery County Board of Education member, Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) principal and teacher, Dr. Docca leaves a legacy focused on uplifting students, their families, and our community.

During her half century of work at MCPS, which included 16 years on the Board of Education, she played a key role in preserving Montgomery County’s Head Start program and mentoring teachers and students. Additionally, Dr. Docca was a civil rights leader and a member of Montgomery County’s Human and Civil Rights Hall of Fame. She also received Montgomery County’s Living Legend Award during this year’s Juneteenth celebration.

Dr. Docca’s contributions have helped shape the educational landscape, and her absence is profoundly felt by our entire community. She is remembered with admiration and appreciation for her advocacy, thoughtful leadership, and lifelong commitment to improving the lives of others. May Dr. Docca’s memory be a blessing to all who knew her.

