Sci-Fi Meets Fantasy in This Reimagined Modern World Set Admist a Budding War

“'The Song of Immaru' is a captivating tale that blends rich character development with a thrilling, foreshadowed narrative. P.J. Dudek has created a compelling and immersive story that will resonate with readers long after they turn the final page.”

—Literary Titan

The vast plains of South Dakota offer Tarin solace from both his dreams of an unknown past and the rumblings of a new global war. Yet a haunting melody plays over the stillness of the grasslands, a melody he cannot escape—one that seems hungry to force him to . . . remember.

Dudek's entry into the world of epic fantasy is one perfect for fans of Stranger Things, James Islington, Brandon Sanderson, and Terry Goodkind. Readers say that the book “appealed to my inner geek” and is a “spectacular upcoming release.” A Silver Award winner of FAPA President's Sci-Fi Book Award, the book is gearing up for a big release this fall.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR: PJ Dudek has lived in Northeast Ohio his whole life. Despite being a major fan of the state, he is also inspired by the beauty of the larger world beyond the Ohio River and Great Lakes. Writing provides him a way to share his appreciation for these settings within his favorite literary genres–sci-fi and fantasy. He currently lives with his wife and three children surrounded by woods and farmland not far from where he grew up.

