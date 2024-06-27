PREMIKATI Announces Expansion into Canadian Market, Bringing Expertise in Procurement Management and SAP Ariba™
We are committed to offering tailored solutions that meet the diverse needs of Canadian enterprises, helping them achieve their procurement goals with velocity and innovation.”INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PREMIKATI, a leading woman-owned procurement management consulting firm, today announced its expansion into the Canadian market, bringing its wealth of expertise in procurement and SAP Ariba™ solutions to businesses across Canada. This strategic move marks a significant step in PREMIKATI’s growth, positioning the company to offer its specialized services to a new and diverse clientele in the Canadian market.
PREMIKATI, an SAP Gold Partner and a member of the exclusive Inc. 5000, has built a reputation for excellence in the procurement industry, providing top-tier consulting services, procurement business process outsourcing, and technology solutions. The expansion into Canada aligns with the company’s mission to help businesses save time and money, fostering growth and efficiency.
Marisol Buchanan, President and CEO of PREMIKATI, stated, “We are thrilled to bring PREMIKATI’s expertise in procurement management and our deep knowledge of SAP Ariba solutions to Canadian businesses. Our expansion into Canada is not just about growth; it’s about connecting with new markets and understanding their unique challenges. We are committed to offering tailored solutions that meet the diverse needs of Canadian enterprises, helping them achieve their goals with velocity and innovation.”
PREMIKATI’s expansion will focus on serving mid-market and large enterprise companies across a range of industry verticals. The company’s approach combines extensive industry experience with state-of-the-art technology, ensuring that clients receive cutting-edge, customized solutions that drive value and growth. The company looks forward to building lasting relationships with Canadian businesses and contributing to the success of their procurement and financial strategies.
About PREMIKATI
PREMIKATI is a globally recognized procurement management consulting leader, specializing in full procurement business and legal process outsourcing and the implementation of SAP Ariba and Icertis software. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, PREMIKATI’s commitment to innovation sets it apart, offering tailored solutions that marry the latest technological advancements with timeless business wisdom. PREMIKATI paves the way for clients to achieve growth through efficiency and insight.
For more information about PREMIKATI and its services, please visit www.premikati.com
