FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES ROMANTIC COMEDY “SURPRISE!”

Freestyle Digital Media has just released the romantic comedy SURPRISE!, which is now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting on August 13, 2024

Romantic Comedy Debuts on North American VOD Platforms and DVD on August 13, 2024

Making SURPRISE! was filled with many surprises, including engagements of four couples who worked on the movie! Every scene is imbued with love, zeal, and excitement and we know people will love it.” — Filmmaker Nate Hapke

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, has just released the romantic comedy SURPRISE!, which is now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting on August 13, 2024.

SURPRISE! tells the story of a surprise birthday party, which is really a surprise engagement, that gets repeatedly derailed because of, not despite, the best intentions of all the guests. Ethan throws a surprise birthday party for his girlfriend Jane, with plans to propose before the night ends, but despite all his careful planning, things quickly go awry. In SURPRISE!, sibling rivalries cause conflict, exes show up uninvited, and Grandma even stops by to take back the family ring – but will Ethan ever make it down onto one knee? Luckily, Ethan and Jane’s friends are as compassionate as they are chaotic, and they help the couple to find their way to a happy ending.

Directed by Nate Hapke from a screenplay by Rosie Grace & Nate Hapke, SURPRISE! was produced by Rosie Grace, Nate Hapke & Julia Armine. The ensemble cast features Melanie Thompson (‘Jane’), Bryce Harrow (‘Ethan’), Marisa Hood (‘Cait’), Rob Harrow (‘Mack’), Charlie Carr (‘Ashley’), Lee Shorten (‘Walt’), Aaron Sanders (‘Clark’), Jamie Miller (‘Ashleigh’), Gwen Hillier (‘Norah’), CB Mullen (‘Graham’), Niya Wright (‘Willa’), Javier Prusky (‘Steve’), Nate Hapke (‘Ted’), Justin Sorvillo (‘Roger’), Jack Thomas Williams (‘Derek’), and Paulina Bugembe as (‘Briana’).

“The SURPRISE! team was full of so many talented people in front of and behind the camera who shared a mutual desire to not only collaborate but to make something great together,” said filmmaker Nate Hapke. “The making of SURPRISE! was filled with so many surprises including, but not limited to, the engagements of four couples who worked on the movie! Every scene is imbued with love, zeal, and excitement and we know people will love this movie. We are so thankful to have Freestyle Digital Media releasing SURPRISE! in North America, after starting our relationship with them with the distribution of our debut feature film TWO DASH ONE ONE in 2022.”

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire SURPRISE! directly with the filmmakers and Glen Reynolds of Circus Road Films.

SURPRISE! trailer: www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vm0A6Ktkwrw

SURPRISE! website: www.natehapke.com/surprise

About Freestyle Digital Media

