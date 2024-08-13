Gianni & Mac’s Ristorante Piazza Nostra: New Italian Restaurant Concept Coming to The Historic Marietta Square
Gianni & Mac’s Ristorante Piazza Nostra is opening in Historic Marietta Square, offering authentic Italian cuisine and an award-winning wine selection.
I was born in Florence, Italy, and grew up surrounded by vineyards and olive trees. The Square has an Italian feeling that reminds me of home.”MARIETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The concept began with Gianni Betti, co-owner of Cibo e Beve in Sandy Springs, Georgia. Recently, the Florence, Italy, native partnered with local restaurateur Randy "Mac" McCray of Mac’s Chophouse, Mac’s Raw Bar, and co-owner at The Mill Kitchen and Bar in Roswell, Georgia, to make his dream a reality. Together, the pair are excited to introduce a new culinary collaboration to the heart of the Gem City.
An Authentic Italian Experience
With keys in hand and renovation plans in place, Gianni & Mac’s Ristorante Piazza Nostra will soon be welcoming families and friends to enjoy authentic Italian dining on Church Street. The highlight of the restaurant will be the charcuterie and mozzarella bar.
Here, guests can craft their own boards from an exquisite selection of imported meats, cheeses, and freshly made mozzarella, accompanied by olives, fruits, and other chef-curated accompaniments. The beverage program will feature an impressive variety of Italian-crafted cocktails and a wide selection of Mediterranean and domestic wines.
Serving lunch and dinner daily, one of the standout features of Gianni & Mac’s is the authentic Italian pizza oven. Betti is proud to offer artisanal pizzas made using a heritage dough recipe that has been perfected over generations. It’s a commitment to tradition diners are sure to taste from the very first bite.
Adding to the charm of the location, guests will enjoy a new outdoor patio space that opens up to a quaint park and courtyard area, providing a small gathering space along the railroad tracks in downtown Marietta. This addition will offer diners an enchanting al fresco dining experience, perfect for enjoying an afternoon or evening out.
A Love for Community
As Co-Owner and Executive Chef, Gianni Betti's knowledge and passion are the foundations for Gianni & Mac’s. He is excited to bring authentic Florentine flavor to the city, stating, “My mother’s favorite recipes, her bolognese, and my father's butcher shop, where he worked for 47 years, instilled in me a passion for food. It's all about salami, cheeses, fresh pasta, and risotto; the basics really matter. There’s nothing like a good homemade tomato sauce.”
Inspired by Italian traditions where communities gather together at their plaza, the space will offer a welcoming space for family and friends to create lasting memories.
As Betti explains, “I was born in Florence, Italy and grew up just outside the city, surrounded by vineyards and olive trees. The Square has an Italian feeling that reminds me of home; it reminds me of the places where I would meet friends and family in Italy.”
The cultural importance of the community is honored within the name itself, Piazza Nostra, which translates to “Our Square.” Both Betti and McCray hope the restaurant embodies the spirit of family and neighborhood, reflecting a deep commitment to our Historic Marietta Square.
More highly-anticipated updates will be provided as Gianni & Mac’s Ristorante Piazza Nostra prepares to open its doors by the end of the year. Follow their journey on social media to get the latest news on construction progress, sneak peeks of the menu, and the official opening date announcement.
