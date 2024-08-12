DNR Fish and Wildlife Almanac (published August 12, 2024)

A weekly list of news briefs about fish, wildlife, and habitat management.

Regulation change will increase walleye limit to 2 on Mille Lacs Lake

Effective Friday, Aug. 16, Mille Lacs walleye anglers can harvest up to two walleye through Saturday, Nov. 30. Both fish can be 18-20 inches in length, or one can be 18-20 inches and the other must be longer than 28 inches.

Population surveys suggest that Mille Lacs currently has relatively high numbers of walleye 18-20 inches in length. Expanding the possession limit to two fish and adjusting the harvestable size range allows anglers to catch and keep the “eaters” many prefer.

Complete Mille Lacs Lake fishing regulations and regularly updated angler surveys that show ongoing state-licensed angler catches of walleye, northern pike and yellow perch on Mille Lacs are available on the Minnesota DNR website.

Minnesota DNR webinars focus on tree stand safety, North Shore fishing

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources invites people interested in wildlife and outdoor skills to check out the summer program schedule for the Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series.

In a webinar on Wednesday, Aug. 14, Kraig Kiger, Minnesota DNR shooting sports program administrator, will discuss tree stand safety, including what to do before deer season, during the season, and post-season to make sure the deer stand remains a safe place to hunt.

In a webinar on Wednesday, Aug. 21, angling expert Jason Swingen will talk about fishing the North Shore of Lake Superior — including what’s needed to get started and tips for fishing for steelhead, pink salmon or coaster brook trout.

The Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series webinars are free and offered year-round, though registration is required. Visit the Outdoor Skills and Stewardship webpage of the Minnesota DNR website for the registration portal, more information about upcoming webinars and recordings of past webinars.