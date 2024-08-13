Bismarck State College Joins the North Dakota UAS Council

The North Dakota UAS Council is proud to announce that Bismarck State College (BSC) has joined the Council as its newest member.

BISMARCK, ND, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The North Dakota UAS Council is proud to announce that Bismarck State College (BSC) has joined the Council as its newest member. This strategic partnership marks a significant step forward in advancing UAS education, research, and industry collaboration in North Dakota.

Bismarck State College, renowned for its innovative approach to education and workforce development, brings a wealth of expertise and resources to the Council. With a strong emphasis on technical education and hands-on training, BSC is well-positioned to contribute to the growth and development of the UAS sector in the state.

"We are thrilled to welcome Bismarck State College to the North Dakota UAS Council," said Matt Dunlevy, President of the North Dakota UAS Council. "BSC's commitment to excellence in education and its focus on cutting-edge technology aligns perfectly with our mission to drive UAS innovation and industry advancement in North Dakota."

As a member of the North Dakota UAS Council, BSC will collaborate with other educational institutions, government agencies, and private industry partners to promote the integration and utilization of UAS technologies. This partnership will enhance educational opportunities for students, support workforce development initiatives, and foster a robust UAS ecosystem in the region.

"Bismarck State College is excited to join the North Dakota UAS Council and contribute to the dynamic and rapidly evolving UAS landscape in our state," said Dr. Doug Jensen, President of Bismarck State College. "Our students and faculty are eager to engage with industry leaders and explore new opportunities for research, innovation, and workforce development in the UAS field."

The North Dakota UAS Council continues to build a strong network of stakeholders committed to advancing UAS technology and applications. With the addition of Bismarck State College, the Council is poised to make even greater strides in positioning North Dakota as a leader in the UAS industry.

For more information about the North Dakota UAS Council and its initiatives, please visit NDUAS.org or email stacey@nduas.org

About Bismarck State College:

Bismarck State College, North Dakota's only polytechnic institution, offers over 100 programs leading to certificates, associate, and bachelor's degrees. Known for its hands-on learning approach, BSC equips students with job-ready skills through industry-responsive programs and modern labs. With a strong emphasis on workforce readiness, BSC collaborates with business leaders to ensure graduates meet industry demands.

About the North Dakota UAS Council:

The North Dakota UAS Council is a collaborative organization dedicated to advancing the UAS industry in North Dakota. The Council brings together stakeholders from academia, government, and private industry to promote research, development, and the integration of UAS technologies for the benefit of the state and its residents.