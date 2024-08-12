MPD Arrests Man in Northeast Stabbing

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a man in an assault with dangerous weapon (knife) in Northeast.

On Sunday, August 11, 2024, at approximately 12:01 p.m., the victim reported being stabbed by the suspect near the intersection of 18th Street and Benning Road, Northeast. The suspect fled the scene. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

MPD’s Real Time Crime Center located camera footage capturing the suspect and shared the footage with officers searching for the suspect.

During the detective’s investigation, the suspect was located in the immediate area of the crime scene and placed under arrest. 36-year-old A’quino Boyd, of no fixed address, was charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (knife).

CCN: 24123029

###