National Telecommuting institute, NTI, Reacts to Senators Seeking to end Marriage Penalty

NTI supports the Social Security Savings Penalty Elimination Act, a bipartisan bill, sponsored by Senators Sherrod Brown, Bill Cassidy and James Lankford.

UNITED STATES, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Social Security Savings Penalty Elimination Act, a bipartisan bill, sponsored by Senators Sherrod Brown, Bill Cassidy and James Lankford, could make it easier for Americans with disabilities to be married without facing financial penalties on their benefits, according to an article on Today.com.

In the United States, more than nine million people receive some form of disability benefits.

“That bill would update SSI asset limits to $10,000 for each individual and $20,000 for a couple,” said Rebecca Vallas, the National Academy of Social Insurance’s CEO. “That bill has actually been getting attention in the past couple of years because of the important steps it would take toward addressing these marriage penalties.”

Other programs such as Adult Disabled Children and Supplement Security Income have marriage penalties, which reduces and eliminates benefits.

“Benefits for a married couple, both of whom receive SSI and have no other income, amount to 25 percent less than the total they would receive if they were living together but not as husband and wife.” according to a Social Security report.

“It has been a long time since these benefits have been updated to meet the times,” said Alan Hubbard, NTI’s Chief Operating Officer. “It’s about time that people with disabilities aren’t penalized for being married.” For more than 25 years, NTI has helped Americans with disabilities find work-at-home jobs with their employer-partners.

“People with disabilities have been treated as second class citizens for too long. We are glad to see that Senators Brown, Cassidy and Lankford are finally taking some steps to correct one of the ways this kind of treatment has been written into the restrictions around disability benefits.” said Hubbard.

Visit www.nticentral.org to learn more about the free services NTI provides to Americans with disabilities and their family caregivers.