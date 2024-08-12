12 August 2024

Scientific and practical conference «The Caspian Sea: Cooperation for Sustainable Development» dedicated to the Caspian Sea Day was held

On August 12, 2024, the scientific and practical conference «The Caspian Sea: Cooperation for Sustainable Development» dedicated to the Caspian Sea Day was held in the «Avaza» National Tourist Zone.

The conference was attended by heads and representatives of relevant ministries and departments of Turkmenistan, heads of diplomatic missions of foreign states, experts of international and regional organizations, as well as mass media.

At the beginning of the conference, the congratulatory message of the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov addressed to the participants of the event was read.

The participants listened to speeches on the implementation of the state policy of Turkmenistan in the field of protection of marine environment in the Caspian Sea, discussed the results of international cooperation on ecological safety and exchanged views on further development of interaction, taking into account the economic component.

The conference highlighted the role of Turkmenistan in developing new formats for effective political dialogue in the Caspian Sea.

Within the framework of the conference, the participants also took part in the cultural program.