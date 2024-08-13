Wyoming Partners with Catalis to Combat Unemployment Insurance Fraud
Catalis and Wyoming Department of Workforce Services collaborate to prevent fictitious employer fraud schemes.
This initiative demonstrates WDWS's commitment to safeguarding program integrity, optimizing department resources, and protecting taxpayer dollars.”ALPHARETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Catalis announced a partnership with the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services (WDWS) to implement its best-in-class solution to identify and prevent fictitious employer fraud in Wyoming’s unemployment insurance (UI) program. Catalis is the leading national provider of fraud prevention solutions for state UI programs.
— Pedro Rosa
“Fictitious employer schemes are a growing threat, created to fraudulently collect UI benefits. This initiative demonstrates WDWS's commitment to safeguarding program integrity, optimizing department resources, and protecting taxpayer dollars,” said Pedro Rosa, VP Strategic Relations, Catalis UI Solutions.
“We’re excited to join forces with Catalis UI Solutions and add a modular solution for UI fraud prevention,” said Kris Funk, UI Administrator for WDWS. “This partnership signifies a commitment to innovation and efficiency.”
Overpayments and fraud have plagued many state unemployment systems in recent years. Nearly three dozen states had unemployment insurance overpayments totaling hundreds of millions of dollars during the three-year period following the pandemic, according to the United States Department of Labor estimates, with some reaching into the billions.
In 2023, the Labor Department launched an initiative to promote the development of modular solutions for state UI systems across the nation. Catalis offers a suite of modular UI fraud detection and prevention solutions that can integrate with a state's existing UI system. This modular approach allows states to rapidly modernize specific areas of their UI infrastructure to prevent fraud, waste, and abuse. More important, this approach also avoids the need for complex, multi-year, multi-million-dollar system-wide overhauls.
