WYDOT to Host Transportation Improvement Plan Meeting Tuesday in Casper

CASPER - The Wyoming Department of Transportation will host a public open house at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 13 at the Casper WYDOT office, 900 Bryan Stock Trail to discuss the State Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) for Natrona County.

The purpose of the open house is to share how the Department functions, from how we select and finance projects to what's on tap for the next six years within Natrona County (as well as portions of Johnson, Fremont and Carbon counties which lie within WYDOT District 2).

The open house is also a great opportunity to not only learn about upcoming road projects but to also share information about economic development and other projects that may impact our local highway system.

The STIP is available at anytime at:

WYDOT STIP