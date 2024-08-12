Age-Friendly Health Care Means National Recognition for Counties in Tennessee's West Region

NASHVILLE – The West Regional Office of the Tennessee Department of Health is celebrating the 19 county health departments in TDH’s West Region and their completion of the Trust for America’s Health Age-Friendly Public Health Systems Recognition Program, demonstrating each department’s commitment to improving and supporting older adult health.

“We are incredibly proud of our entire West Region’s commitment to fostering healthier communities for our older adults,” State Health Commissioner Ralph Alvarado, MD, FACP, said. “This recognition reflects the dedication and hard work of our county health departments in ensuring that the needs of our aging population are met with the highest standards of care and support. By embracing the Age-Friendly Public Health Systems framework, we are not only enhancing the quality of life for our older adults but also setting a benchmark for public health excellence across the state.”

West Region counties participating in the AFPHS Recognition Program include Benton, Carroll, Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Dyer, Fayette, Gibson, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Henderson, Henry, Lake, Lauderdale, McNairy, Obion, Tipton, and Weakley.

To receive the AFPS recognition, each county health department completed action plans detailing current and planned activities related to healthy aging. Examples of these activities include ensuring older adults are considered in local needs assessments and health improvement plans, collaborating with local service providers such as senior centers to address social isolation, and planning the development of community health profiles specifically about older adults.

“Our region’s health departments have worked tirelessly to meet the unique needs of our aging population,” Director Shelley Hayes, of TDH’s West Region, said. “This recognition by the Trust for America’s Health is a testament to their dedication and the positive impact they are making in our communities. We are committed to continuing this important work to ensure that our older residents have access to the resources and care they deserve.”

TFAH’s Age-Friendly Public Health Systems initiative is supported by The John A. Hartford Foundation.

The mission of the Tennessee Department of Health, tn.gov/health, is to protect, promote, and improve the health and well-being of all people in Tennessee.