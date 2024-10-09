Local Health Departments to Offer Free Vaccinations for Communities Impacted by Hurricane Helene

JOHNSON CITY – In response to significant flooding from Hurricane Helene, the Northeast Region’s local health departments will be offering free Tdap, Hepatitis A, and Flu vaccines. Please see below the location and times that each county will be offering vaccines:

Carter County:

Daily Monday- Friday: Carter County Health Department, 400 E G St., Elizabethton TN, 37643 - 8:00AM-4:00PM, Walk-ins Welcome

Thursday, October 10: Happy Valley High School, 121 Warpath Ln, Elizabethton, TN 37643 - 9:00AM-11:00AM

Friday, October 11: First Baptist Church, 8498 US-19E, Roan Mountain, TN 37687 - 1:00PM-3:00PM

Johnson County:

Daily Monday- Friday: Johnson County Health Department, 715 W Main St, Mountain City, TN 37683 - 8:00AM-4:00PM, Walk-ins Welcome

Thursday, October 10: ZRC Skate (Trade Distribution Center), 11878 US-421, Trade, TN 37691 - 1:00PM-3:00PM

Greene County

Daily Monday- Friday: Greene County Health Department, 810 W Church St, Greeneville, TN 37745 - 8:00AM-4:30PM, Walk-ins Welcome

Unicoi County

Daily Monday- Friday Unicoi County Health Department, 101 Okolona Dr, Erwin, TN 37650 - 8:00AM-4:30PM, Walk-ins Welcome and Drive Through Vaccine Available

Washington County

Daily Monday- Friday Washington County Health Department, 219 Princeton Rd, Johnson City, TN 37601 - 8:00AM-4:30PM, Walk-ins Welcome

Individuals engaging in clean-up efforts should consider the importance of being up-to-date on a tetanus vaccine. Avoid contact with flood waters if you have an open wound to help prevent infection.

Adults who were not vaccinated previously and want to be protected against hepatitis A should get the vaccine. There is a potential risk of hepatitis A from exposure to flood water contaminated with sewage.

If citizens have any health and safety concerns related to flooding due to Hurricane Helene, they can contact the Citizen Information Hotline through the Northeast Regional Health Office Monday-Friday 8:00AM-5:00PM at 423-979-4689.