MEDIA ADVISORY: TDH Postpones Nov. 21, 2024 COPA Public Hearing

NASHVILLE – In consideration of the ongoing work to help Northeast Tennessee survivors, communities, and businesses, including health care providers, recover from the devastating floods of late September, the Tennessee Department of Health announced today that it will postpone the November 2024 public hearing on Ballad Health’s compliance with the state’s Certificate of Public Advantage.

The COPA public hearing was to be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., EDT, on Thurs., Nov. 21, 2024, at Northeast State Community College, 2425 Highway 75, Blountville, Tenn.

The Nov. 21, 2024, COPA public hearing will not occur. TDH will announce a new date, time, and location when it reschedules the hearing.

TDH also is notifying those that signed up to make comments during the public hearing that it will be rescheduled at a later date.

Click for more information about the State of Tennessee’s COPA with Ballad Health.

