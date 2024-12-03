New Grant Opportunities Available to Help Expand Quality Healthcare Services Across Rural Tennessee

NASHVILLE – Today, the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) announced the Request for Applications (RFA) for Tennessee’s Rural Healthcare Resiliency Program, which will serve Tennesseans across rural communities.

The $50 million dollar grant opportunity is available for 15-25 projects that serve 89 designated rural counties in Tennessee. TDH’s Rural Healthcare Resiliency Program was funded by Governor Bill Lee and the Tennessee legislature through TennCare Shared Savings Program.

"Investing in community-led solutions to address rural health challenges is a central priority for this Administration,’’ said Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee. “We will continue making significant investments in public health by continuing to offer support through the Rural Healthcare Resiliency Program."

‘’We are thankful to Governor Lee and Tennessee’s General Assembly for once again recognizing the important work of our local health leaders and the impact they have on our state,’’ said Tennessee Health Commissioner Ralph Alvarado, M.D., F.A.C.P. ‘’ These new grant projects will help our rural communities drive the future of public health in Tennessee.’’

TDH is seeking projects that help Tennessee providers deliver integrated, high-quality, comprehensive prevention and health services; investments in evidence-informed, innovative care delivery models that improve access to services for rural populations; projects that support identified needs from County Health Assessments; projects that consider social service linkages to address drivers of health; and projects that expand access to health and healthcare services in minority, rural or other underserved populations.

The deadline to apply is January 24, 2025. See TDH’s Funding Opportunities Webpage for more information.

The mission of the Tennessee Department of Health is to Protect, promote, and improve the health and well-being of all people in Tennessee.

Learn more about TDH services and programs at www.tn.gov/health.