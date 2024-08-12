OnPage At The Forefront in the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Site Reliability Engineering Report, 2024

The OnPage System

WALTHAM, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OnPage, a leading provider for incident alert management solutions has been recognized yet again in the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Site Reliability Engineering. OnPage helps Site Reliability Engineering (SRE) teams reduce their mean time to response (MTTR) and improve their incident response workflows.

"We are thrilled to be included again in this year’s Hype Cycle. We believe that this recognition showcases our sustained excellence and dedication to optimizing operations for SRE. Being consistently included year after year highlights the significant value we deliver to our SRE users by providing real-time, targeted alerts and seamless communication, when an incident is detected. OnPage helps address issues, and minimize downtime to ensure system reliability," said Judit Sharon, CEO of OnPage Corporation. "This recognition by Gartner not only strengthens our commitment to advancing incident management practices but also reinforces our leadership position in the SRE landscape."

SRE practices were established with the goal of enabling organizations to improve software delivery velocity while enhancing system reliability, performance, cost-efficiency and value.

In line with this, Gartner advises its SRE clients to “ invest in a centralized Automated Incident Response (AIR) solution for automating incident management workflows and on-call capability for major incidents and critical events with wide integrations for holistic incident response”.

OnPage understands the unique challenges SRE organizations face in maintaining continuous application availability. From manually bringing together subject matter experts and on-call technical members to battling siloed systems and decentralized information channels during incidents, these obstacles can impede effective incident management and delay root cause identification.

At OnPage, we’re committed to assisting organizations overcome these challenges. We’ve taken a leading role in furthering SRE practices by equipping organizations with automated incident response tools designed to optimize operations and reduce downtime risks, by speeding up incident detection, communication and remediation.

Our comprehensive alert management system, integral to AIR, includes a centralized contact directory that syncs with on-call schedules and escalation policies, ensuring that the right team members are instantly mobilized when an incident occurs.

OnPage’s AIR solution further enhances collaboration among SRE team members by integrating with ChatOps tools such as Slack and Microsoft Teams, allowing workflow processes to be streamlined and efficient.

About OnPage

OnPage is an Incident Alert Management platform that elevates critical notifications to the right person on call to remediate critical events. With Alert-Until-Read capabilities, dynamic digital schedules, escalation criteria and redundancies, OnPage ensures that critical alerts are never missed. Serving information technology, healthcare, industrial and IoT verticals in all industries, OnPage brings critical notifications to the forefront with audit trails and incident reporting.

