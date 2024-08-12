NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for Aug 12-16, 2024
**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**
**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.**
Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule
Aug. 12-17, 2024
**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
Monday, Aug. 12
8:45 a.m. Call with staff
Location: Virtual meeting
3:30 p.m. Meet with chief of staff, Jon Pierpont
Location: Virtual meeting
Tuesday, Aug. 13
9 a.m. Meet with Senate President J. Stuart Adams and House Speaker Mike Schultz
Location: Virtual meeting
9:30 a.m. Meet with chief of staff, Jon Pierpont
Location: Virtual meeting
1:15 p.m. Government operations review meeting
Location: Virtual meeting
Wednesday, Aug. 14
4 p.m. Meet with senior advisor for legislative affairs and policy, Neil Abercrombie
Location: Virtual meeting
Thursday, Aug. 15
5 p.m. Attend AEI Rocky Mountain Policy Summit opening reception and dinner
Location: Aspen, CO
Friday, Aug. 16
8:30 a.m. Attend AEI Breakfast Conversation: Reinvigorating a Culture of Constitutional Self-Government
Location: Aspen, CO
9:45 a.m. Attend AEI Morning Session I: Senate Strategies: Competing Visions for the 2024 Map
Location: Aspen, CO
11 a.m. Attend AEI Morning Session II: China’s National Mood
Location: Aspen, CO
5:30 p.m. Attend AEI reception
Location: Aspen, CO
7:30 p.m. Attend AEI dinner
Location: Aspen, CO
Saturday, Aug. 17
8:30 a.m. Speak at AEI Morning Session I: The Future of Conservatism
Location: Aspen, CO
10 a.m. Attend AEI Morning Session I The Future of Warfare
Location: Aspen, CO
6 p.m. Attend AEI reception and dinner
Location: Aspen, CO
9 p.m. Attend AEI Starlight Chat: A Conversation on Israel
Location: Aspen, CO
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
Aug. 12-16, 2024
**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
Monday, Aug. 12
8:45 a.m. Speak at Davis Tech Department of Corrections Graduation
Location: Utah State Correctional Facility
MEDIA ACCESS
11 a.m. Staff meeting
Location: Capitol Boardroom
1:30 p.m. Elections team meeting
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
Tuesday, Aug. 13
10 a.m. Speak at Energy Corridor Groundbreaking
Location: Whitehorse High School, Montezuma Creek, UT
MEDIA ACCESS
1:30 p.m. Visit Utah Food Bank Pantry
Location: Utah Food Bank Pantry, Montezuma Creek, UT
Wednesday, Aug. 14
7 p.m. Meet with British Consul General
Location: British Residence, Hancock Park, Los Angeles, CA
Thursday, Aug. 15
No public meetings
Friday, Aug. 16
No public meetings
