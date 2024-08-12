NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for Aug 12-16, 2024

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**

**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.**

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

Aug. 12-17, 2024

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

Monday, Aug. 12

8:45 a.m. Call with staff

Location: Virtual meeting

3:30 p.m. Meet with chief of staff, Jon Pierpont

Location: Virtual meeting

Tuesday, Aug. 13

9 a.m. Meet with Senate President J. Stuart Adams and House Speaker Mike Schultz

Location: Virtual meeting

9:30 a.m. Meet with chief of staff, Jon Pierpont

Location: Virtual meeting

1:15 p.m. Government operations review meeting

Location: Virtual meeting

Wednesday, Aug. 14

4 p.m. Meet with senior advisor for legislative affairs and policy, Neil Abercrombie

Location: Virtual meeting

Thursday, Aug. 15

5 p.m. Attend AEI Rocky Mountain Policy Summit opening reception and dinner

Location: Aspen, CO

Friday, Aug. 16

8:30 a.m. Attend AEI Breakfast Conversation: Reinvigorating a Culture of Constitutional Self-Government

Location: Aspen, CO

9:45 a.m. Attend AEI Morning Session I: Senate Strategies: Competing Visions for the 2024 Map

Location: Aspen, CO

11 a.m. Attend AEI Morning Session II: China’s National Mood

Location: Aspen, CO

5:30 p.m. Attend AEI reception

Location: Aspen, CO

7:30 p.m. Attend AEI dinner

Location: Aspen, CO

Saturday, Aug. 17

8:30 a.m. Speak at AEI Morning Session I: The Future of Conservatism

Location: Aspen, CO

10 a.m. Attend AEI Morning Session I The Future of Warfare

Location: Aspen, CO

6 p.m. Attend AEI reception and dinner

Location: Aspen, CO

9 p.m. Attend AEI Starlight Chat: A Conversation on Israel

Location: Aspen, CO

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

Aug. 12-16, 2024

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

Monday, Aug. 12

8:45 a.m. Speak at Davis Tech Department of Corrections Graduation

Location: Utah State Correctional Facility

MEDIA ACCESS

11 a.m. Staff meeting

Location: Capitol Boardroom

1:30 p.m. Elections team meeting

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

Tuesday, Aug. 13

10 a.m. Speak at Energy Corridor Groundbreaking

Location: Whitehorse High School, Montezuma Creek, UT

MEDIA ACCESS

1:30 p.m. Visit Utah Food Bank Pantry

Location: Utah Food Bank Pantry, Montezuma Creek, UT

Wednesday, Aug. 14

7 p.m. Meet with British Consul General

Location: British Residence, Hancock Park, Los Angeles, CA

Thursday, Aug. 15

No public meetings

Friday, Aug. 16

No public meetings

###