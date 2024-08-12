Register for the Fall State Science Professional Development

Join science educators from across Iowa for this fall’s state science professional development opportunity!

The Iowa Department of Education, in partnership with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, the Iowa Science Teachers Section of the Iowa Academy of Science and host institutions, has announced three dates in October for professional development that will reinforce best practices in science instruction, strengthen professional connections and allow continued learning. Teachers, administrators, coaches, higher education methods instructors, preservice teachers and others interested in enhancing the experiences for students in science courses are encouraged to register for one of the three dates.

The upcoming regional science professional development opportunities will be held at the following locations:

● Oct. 1 at Drake University

● Oct. 8 at University of Northern Iowa

● Oct. 24 at Morningside University

This year, the professional development opportunity will expand on the theme of active student sensemaking of relevant phenomena. Attendees will be immersed in grade-level specific classroom experiences in the morning and will have several exciting options to choose from for the afternoon.

“We are excited to provide this professional learning opportunity, specifically designed to engage science educators,” said Christopher Like, science education program consultant at the Iowa Department of Education. “The full day of learning will provide ample opportunities to learn, inspire and celebrate science education in Iowa.”

This opportunity is the major science professional development for the 2024-25 school year. Each school district should send at least one representative to the learning event. Last year, over 260 educators attended one of the three events.

Registration is open through Sept. 13. There is no cost to attend, and lunch will be provided.

Questions about the upcoming science professional development opportunities can be directed to Christopher Like at chris.like@iowa.gov.