Welcome back, TeachIowa!

TeachIowa is back! Effective July 1, all Iowa school districts, public charter schools and Area Education Agencies must return to the TeachIowa platform for open job postings. Schools and AEAs are no longer required to use the IowaWORKS system.

Through TeachIowa, schools and AEAs can recruit high-quality candidates through a nationally accessible job board that specially promotes teaching and school-related positions. Employers can easily access and organize a pool of potential candidate resumes and applicant information through the TeachIowa platform. Additionally, applicants can filter their job search based on location, endorsement/authorization levels and grade levels, among others.

“As a result of feedback from schools across the state, TeachIowa is back as Iowa’s official platform for education job posts,” said Stephanie Langstraat, education program consultant at the Iowa Department of Education. “TeachIowa provides opportunities for schools and AEAs to maximize their recruitment efforts and find highly qualified candidates from across the country.”

All schools and AEAs must be registered in TeachIowa to access the system and job board. Any district or AEA that does not have an account can register now. It may take up to 7-10 days to activate the registration.

Iowa Code 84A.6 establishes TeachIowa as the centralized job posting platform for education in Iowa. TeachIowa is sponsored by the Iowa Department of Education and administered by PowerSchool, a contracted vendor. Schools and AEAs do not need to be individually contracted with PowerSchool to use the TeachIowa platform and job recruitment resources.

Additional information on TeachIowa can be found on the Department’s Education Jobs webpage.

Specific questions regarding the TeachIowa job posting platform can be directed to Stephanie Langstraat at stephanie.langstraat@iowa.gov.