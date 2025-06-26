What a wonderful year, Ann Mincks!

After a whirlwind year of service, filled with new connections, personal growth and a lot of travel, Iowa’s 2024 Teacher of the Year Ann Mincks is wrapping up her final days this month as the state’s education ambassador.

“It’s hard to put into words what this year has been like, because it has encompassed so many things for me,” Mincks said. “It has been the opportunity of a lifetime to experience and interact with so many different perspectives, helping me to have a huge year of growth.”

Her role as the Iowa Teacher of the Year not only offered opportunities for Mincks to strengthen her own skills but also allowed her to make an impact in education within local communities, at the state level and across the nation.

“Ann is an outstanding educator, who dedicated her year of service at the Department to advancing state systems that narrow and close achievement gaps experienced by students who are English learners,” said Iowa Department of Education Director McKenzie Snow. “She supported evidence-based instruction and materials, promoted best practices in family and community engagement, led statewide professional learning for new and future teachers, and advised continuous improvement in educator preparation. On behalf of all of us at the Department, we thank Ann for the significant impact she’s had on her students, colleagues, and our state.”

Over this past year, Mincks has toured nearly 30 different school districts across the state, enjoying many opportunities to visit and learn from educators and students alike. Her personal project themed as “Amplify and Advance” provided her with the framework to recognize the achievements of Iowa educators and empower student voices during her visits.

“It’s important that we incorporate celebration into our work,” she said. “I was able to recognize the work of 40 different educators during my visits to Iowa schools and hear from students directly. With celebration, we get a glimpse into the future and what we’re aiming to move towards in education. And, we can see that we’re moving in the right direction.”

Mincks, an English Language Learner (ELL) teacher, found her year of service coinciding with the 50th anniversary of the Supreme Court decision of Lau v. Nichols, which affirms multilingual learners’ rights to special language instruction, resources and support needed to succeed within federally funded school districts. The landmark case provided an important source of inspiration for Mincks’s year.

“Coming into this year as the Iowa Teacher of the Year and knowing it was the 50th anniversary of Lau v. Nichols, I knew it was an opportunity for student and educator voices to chime in on multilingual learners,” Mincks said. “The idea that educators have seen a need for different types of classes to represent all students is so important and moving to me.”

During her many school visits, Mincks was able to see some of Iowa’s innovative classroom opportunities for multilingual students, including several dual language programs, multilingual programming at the Iowa School for the Deaf and even a student-led mariachi band at Denison Community School District.

“The Iowa Teacher of the Year has the chance to see many facets of education in action across the state, and Ann certainly capitalized on her opportunities and potential,” said Isbelia Arzola, Department administrative consultant for federal programs. “With her open-mindedness, curiosity and ability to learn and grow, Ann has represented Iowa teachers well and has exemplified what it means to be a lifelong learner.”

Along with her visits to Iowa schools and preservice programs, Mincks also has fond memories of her time with the national Teachers of the Year cohort through the Council for Chief State School Officers. Her experiences have included a trip to Space Camp, a state dinner at the White House, attendance at the National College Football Championship and more.

“Going to the White House for a state dinner felt like a movie moment,” she said. “I was there with other top teachers, chilling next to the official White House china. It was magical, something I will never forget.”

Mincks will officially pass the torch to 2025 Iowa Teacher of the Year Melanie Bloom on July 1 and offered valuable advice.

“Try and stay present in the moment as much as possible,” Mincks said. “It’s a busy year, and you’re always planning for what’s next, whether it’s a workshop, keynote presentation or hitting the road for visits 2-3 days a week. Remember to enjoy the time, be present and try to not think about what you have to do next too soon. Soaking in the people you’re with at the moment is the best part.”

The future for Mincks includes starting a new position as an English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) Coordinator for the West Des Moines Community School District and continuing to make connections with colleagues and students. Before that, though, she has some immediate next steps.

“I need to clean out my car,” she said. “With all of the school visits across the state, it feels like I have been living on the road.”

*The Iowa Department of Education thanks Ann Mincks for her outstanding work as the 2024 Iowa Teacher of the Year.