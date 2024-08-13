Will County Attorney Dave Carlson Opening Joliet Criminal Defense and Personal Injury Law Practice

Joliet Law Firm, Carlson Law Group

JOLIET, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an exciting new chapter of his impressive legal career, former Will County Circuit Court Judge Dave Carlson is thrilled to announce the opening of the Carlson Law Group, P.C. The practice will focus on criminal defense and personal injury law. With a rich history in the Illinois judicial system, Attorney Carlson is eager to extend his passion for justice to clients facing various legal challenges.

The Carlson Law Group, P.C., a division of Schwartz Jambois, will handle a wide range of criminal cases and personal injury matters. The firm will represent clients facing charges ranging from serious felonies involving violence and drugs to less serious misdemeanor offenses such as speeding and criminal trespass. It will also represent people who have suffered injuries in car accidents, medical malpractice, premises liability, product liability, and wrongful death.

Since being admitted to the Illinois Bar in 2001, Attorney Carlson has led a distinguished legal career in various roles, including most recently as Circuit Court Judge in Will County. He has also worked as a lead gang crimes prosecutor in the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office, a civil litigation attorney in Chicago, and an adult probation officer in Cook County. Furthermore, Attorney Carlson has maintained an active presence in the Illinois legal community as a member of the Illinois State Bar Association and the Illinois Judges Association and as an associate judge from 2013 to 2014 before his promotion to Circuit Court Judge.

With the launch of Carlson Law Group, P.C., Attorney Carlson is excited to unveil a brand new website dedicated to his law practice. The website features an easy-to-navigate interface, client testimonials, a contact form for prospective clients, and a page devoted to professionally written blogs on topics related to the firm's practice areas. The website also features background information on Attorney Carlson's storied legal career and explains how prospective clients can benefit from his legal services.

With his wealth of knowledge and his dedication to empowering people in their legal battles, Attorney Carlson aims to make a significant impact on the lives of his clients and champion their rights in every way possible.

For more information on the Carlson Law Group, P.C., visit https://www.davecarlsonlaw.com/ or call 815-710-3700 to schedule a free consultation.