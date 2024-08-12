Submit Release
Have your say. Time to vote for editor of The Journalist

The candidates for the editor's chair take part in a Q&A, answering five questions revealing their vision and plans for the magazine.

The NEW voting arrangements. 
Emails containing ballot links go out on: Tuesday 13 August. 
Voting opens on: Tuesday 13 August. 
Voting closes on: noon, Thursday 5 September. 
Ballot result: Friday 6 September. 
NEC endorsement: Friday 6 September. 

Read the candidates' Q&As

Election statements from the candidates:

You can also read their full applications:

Election of the editor: candidates' applications

