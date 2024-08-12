Minister for Foreign Affairs Tobias Billström to visit Nigeria and Ghana with Nordic colleagues

SWEDEN, August 12 - On 12–14 August 2024, Minister for Foreign Affairs Tobias Billström and other Nordic foreign ministers are travelling to Nigeria and Ghana within the framework of Sweden’s Presidency of the Nordic Council of Ministers (N5) – the informal foreign and security cooperation format between the Nordic countries. The ministers will discuss topics including global security, multilateral cooperation and increased trade and investment.

“The Nordic countries share long-standing, historical and cultural ties, and cooperate within a number of areas, including foreign and security policy. Nigeria and Ghana are stable democracies, important trading partners, key players in security in Africa and stand up for a rules-based world order. This visit is a valuable opportunity to enhance cooperation between our countries, in both bilateral and multilateral contexts,” says Mr Billström.

Key themes also include regional security, reform of multilateral institutions and climate change and the green transition. On 15 August, Mr Billström and the Swedish delegation will travel to Lagos to discuss opportunities for enhanced cooperation between Sweden and Nigeria on trade, innovation and digitalisation.