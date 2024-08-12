Audit Advisory for Tuesday, August 13, 2024
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, August 13, 2024.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Ashland
|City of Ashland
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Athens
|Athens Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|IPA
|City of Athens
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Bern Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Alexander Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Belmont
|Washington Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Butler
|City of Trenton
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Clark
|Northwestern Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Crawford
|Village of Chatfield
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Cuyahoga
|City of University Heights
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|City of Seven Hills
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|City of Rocky River Refuse Transfer Station
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|City of Rocky River
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|City of Fairview Park
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|City of Bay Village
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|City of South Euclid
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|City of Mayfield Heights
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Franklin
|WCBE-FM Columbus City School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Reynoldsburg Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Fulton
|Gorham Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|FFR
|Fulton County Health Department
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Geauga
|Newbury Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Huron
|City of Bellevue
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lorain
|City of Oberlin
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lucas
|Toledo Lucas County Port Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Sylvania Township Joint Economic Development District I
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Madison
|Madison County Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Mahoning
|Springfield Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Monroe
|Washington Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Morrow
|Glendale Union Cemetery
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Morrow County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Muskingum
|Wayne Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Paulding
|Village of Paulding
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Perry
|Perry County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|Perry County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Putnam
|Village of Columbus Grove
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Richland
|Washington Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Stark
|Absolute Health Services, Inc.
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022
|Compliance Examination
|MED
|Village of Beach City
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Summit
|Village of Richfield
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Trumbull
|Brookfield Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|City of Girard
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Tuscarawas
|Village of Newcomerstown
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Wyandot
|Village of Carey
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA