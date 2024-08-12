Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Tuesday, August 13, 2024

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, August 13, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Ashland City of Ashland
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Athens Athens Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA
City of Athens
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Bern Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Alexander Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Belmont Washington Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Butler City of Trenton
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Clark Northwestern Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit FFR
Crawford Village of Chatfield
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Cuyahoga City of University Heights
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
City of Seven Hills
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
City of Rocky River Refuse Transfer Station
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
City of Rocky River
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
City of Fairview Park
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
City of Bay Village
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
City of South Euclid
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
City of Mayfield Heights
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Franklin WCBE-FM Columbus City School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Reynoldsburg Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Fulton Gorham Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures FFR
Fulton County Health Department
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Geauga Newbury Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Huron City of Bellevue
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Lorain City of Oberlin
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Lucas Toledo Lucas County Port Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Sylvania Township Joint Economic Development District I
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Madison Madison County Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Mahoning Springfield Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Monroe Washington Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Morrow Glendale Union Cemetery
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Morrow County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Muskingum Wayne Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Paulding Village of Paulding
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Perry Perry County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Audited as Part of Primary Government
Perry County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Putnam Village of Columbus Grove
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Richland Washington Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Stark Absolute Health Services, Inc.
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022		 Compliance Examination MED
Village of Beach City
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Summit Village of Richfield
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Trumbull Brookfield Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit FFR
City of Girard
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Tuscarawas Village of Newcomerstown
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Wyandot Village of Carey
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA

