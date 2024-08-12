Mountaineer Brothers Blue Lot Bourbon: Honoring West Virginia’s Spirit

Blue Lot Bourbon Label Logo

Blue Lot Bourbon

Announcing official launch and Kickoff Event

— Mountaineer Brothers

BERKLEY SPRINGS, WV, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mike Greenblatt and Tim Kesecker, the creators of Mountaineer Brothers Blue Lot Bourbon, are thrilled to announce the public launch of their West Virginia-crafted bourbon at the Blue Lot Bourbon Kickoff Event on August 24th, 2024, at Devil’s Due Distillery in Kearneysville, WV.

A Bourbon Rooted in Tradition and Friendship
Mountaineer Brothers Blue Lot Bourbon, brought to life by lifelong friends Mike Greenblatt and Tim Kesecker as a tribute to the late Bob Koleske, is a celebration of West Virginia’s resilience, spirit, and the strong bonds within the Mountaineer community. "We aimed to create a bourbon that’s not just flavorful, but also deeply meaningful," says Greenblatt.

Tim Kesecker adds, "This bourbon is more than just a drink—it’s a piece of our heritage and a testament to the connections we cherish. We crafted it with the same dedication that defines West Virginia, and we’re honored to share it with our fellow Mountaineer brothers and sisters."

Celebrating West Virginia’s Rich Legacy
Distilled and bottled entirely in partnership with Devil’s Due Distillery in West Virginia, this bourbon truly celebrates the state’s enduring traditions and legacy. It’s perfect for tailgating, sharing stories with friends, or savoring a quiet moment of reflection.

Where to Purchase
Mountaineer Brothers Blue Lot Bourbon will be available for purchase at Devil’s Due Distillery, Ashebrooke Liquor Outlet in Morgantown, and other select liquor retailers across West Virginia.

Join Us at the Kickoff Event
We warmly invite the community to join us at the Blue Lot Bourbon Kickoff Event on August 24th, from Noon - 4:00 PM, to experience the spirit of West Virginia and celebrate alongside the creators, fellow enthusiasts, and fans of tailgating, bourbon, and football.

Disclaimer: Mountaineer Brothers Blue Lot Bourbon is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or connected to West Virginia University (WVU). Any references to West Virginia’s traditions or cultural elements are intended purely to honor the region's heritage.

We look forward to raising a glass with you!

Michael Greenblatt
Mountaineer Brothers
+1 717-844-2545
email us here
Devil’s Due Distillery

About

Born from friendship and a deep love for their home state, Mountaineer Brothers Blue Lot Bourbon is a West Virginia-made spirit with a rich story to tell. Created by lifelong friends Mike Greenblatt and Tim Kesecker, and honoring the late Bob Koleske, this premium bourbon embodies the camaraderie, resilience, and unwavering spirit of the Mountaineer community.

Mountaineer Brothers Blue Lot Bourbon

