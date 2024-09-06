Blue Lot Bourbon Debuts at Number 1 in Ultra-Premium Bourbon Category in West Virginia

Mountaineer Brothers Logo Michael Greenblatt & Tim Kesecker Blue Lot Bourbon

Tailgate Spirits LLC/Mountaineer Brothers Celebrates a Major Milestone for Blue Lot Bourbon

We are incredibly honored to debut at number one in West Virginia's ultra-premium bourbon category.” — Mike & Tim (Mountaineer Brothers)

BERKELEY SPRINGS, WV, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Lot Bourbon, the latest release from Tailgate Spirits LLC/Mountaineer Brothers, proudly debuts at number one in the ultra-premium bourbon category in West Virginia. This remarkable achievement marks a significant milestone for the brand, which has quickly captured the hearts of bourbon enthusiasts throughout the Mountain State.

Crafted with meticulous attention to detail and a deep respect for West Virginia's rich traditions, Blue Lot Bourbon offers a unique blend of flavors that embodies the pride, camaraderie, and heritage that define the region. Inspired by the iconic Blue Lot, a gathering place for memorable celebrations, Blue Lot Bourbon celebrates the spirit and culture of West Virginia.

"We are incredibly honored to debut at number one in West Virginia's ultra-premium bourbon category," said Michael Greenblatt and Timothy Kesecker, Managing Partners of Tailgate Spirits LLC and Mountaineer Brothers. "This recognition is a testament to the dedication and passion of our entire team, as well as the love and loyalty of our fellow West Virginians. Blue Lot Bourbon was created to celebrate the essence of our state, and it's truly rewarding to see it resonate with our community."

Blue Lot Bourbon's ascent to the top of the ultra-premium bourbon rankings is supported by its unique blend of carefully selected ingredients and its unmistakable smoothness and complexity. This achievement also reflects the company's commitment to quality and authenticity in every bottle.

To celebrate this achievement, the Mountaineer Brothers invite everyone to join them at their Tailgate Tastings in the Blue Lot. Experience firsthand the unique flavors of Blue Lot Bourbon in the place that inspired its creation. Bourbon enthusiasts and new fans alike are welcome to join in these celebrations and enjoy a taste of West Virginia's finest.

For more information about Blue Lot Bourbon, upcoming events, and Tailgate Tastings, please visit www.tailgate-spirits.com

About Mountaineer Brothers:

Mountaineer Brothers is a proud West Virginia-based company that specializes in crafting high-quality, authentic spirits that celebrate the unique culture and heritage of West Virginia. The company's flagship product, Blue Lot Bourbon, embodies the spirit of the state's rich traditions and the camaraderie of its people.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.