Gold Gate Rye 44: A Limited-Edition Tribute to West Virginia Icon Jerry West

Gold Gate Rye 44 – A Premium, Limited-Edition Rye Whiskey Honoring the Legacy of West Virginia Icon Jerry West Jerry West during his days at East Bank High School, where his legendary basketball journey began, inspiring generations of West Virginians. Jerry West proudly wearing his Olympic gold medal, a symbol of his triumph with Team USA at the 1960 Rome Olympics.

Honoring Jerry West's Legacy with a Premium, Small-Batch Rye Whiskey Available Exclusively in West Virginia

This release is more than a bottle—it’s a piece of history.” — Michael Greenblatt, Co-founder, Mountaineer Brothers

BERKELEY SPRINGS, WV, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mountaineer Brothers, the creators of Blue Lot Bourbon, West Virginia’s #1 craft bourbon, proudly introduce Gold Gate Rye 44, a limited-edition rye whiskey crafted to honor the legendary Jerry West. With only two barrels produced—yielding around 540 bottles—this ultra-premium release offers whiskey collectors and West Virginia sports fans the chance to own a piece of history.

Starting November 1, 2024, Gold Gate Rye 44 will be available exclusively at Ashebrooke Liquor Outlet in Morgantown, WV, with a limited number of single bottles for sale. In addition, the Collector’s Edition Gift Box will be released on November 15, 2024, featuring sequentially numbered, matching bottles of Gold Gate Rye 44 and Blue Lot Bourbon, both signed by the founders and accompanied by a Certificate of Authenticity. These bottles are marked as CE1 (Collector’s Edition Batch 1), making them a truly special gift for whiskey connoisseurs and West Virginia enthusiasts alike.

Tim Kesecker, co-founder of Mountaineer Brothers, notes: “Just in time for the holiday season, these gift boxes make the perfect present for anyone who appreciates fine whiskey or has a deep connection to West Virginia sports.”

To celebrate, Mountaineer Brothers will host an exclusive, invitation-only launch event on November 15, 2024, at the Erickson Alumni Center in Morgantown, WV. Guests will have the opportunity to meet the founders and experience the Collector’s Edition Gift Box firsthand.

Gold Gate Rye 44 is a premium, limited-edition whiskey crafted from 67% rye, 13% soft red wheat, and 20% malt. Aged for at least two years in toasted and charred White American Oak barrels, sourced from the renowned Speyside Cooperage, this whiskey offers a bold yet balanced flavor. It features aromas of rye spice and oak, with tasting notes of allspice, cinnamon, and a smooth wheat finish. The 20% malt content adds depth and richness, contributing to a well-rounded, full-bodied whiskey. Bottled at 100 proof, Gold Gate Rye 44 represents both top-tier craftsmanship and the enduring legacy of Jerry West, a true icon of West Virginia.

Michael Greenblatt, co-founder, says: “Gold Gate Rye 44 isn’t just about making a great whiskey; it’s about paying tribute to Jerry West and the pride we all feel in West Virginia. This release is more than a bottle—it’s a piece of history.”

About Mountaineer Brothers:

Mountaineer Brothers is a West Virginia-based spirits company dedicated to producing premium, limited-edition products that celebrate the state’s rich heritage. The company is the proud producer of Blue Lot Bourbon, the #1 selling craft bourbon in West Virginia. For more information, contact Michael Greenblatt at (717) 203-1655 or via email at Contact@tailgate-spirits.com.

