SCCG Management Announces Partnership with Playdigo to Revolutionize AI-Powered Programmatic Marketplace Solutions

SCCG Management Announces Strategic Partnership with Playdigo to Revolutionize AI-Powered Branding Campaigns and App Advertising Solutions in the Gaming Industry

This collaboration is set to enhance Playdigo's market position by offering affiliate licensing and comprehensive business development support

By leveraging our extensive experience and global network, we aim to accelerate Playdigo's growth and enhance their market offerings, particularly in the realm of AI-powered solutions.” — Stephen Crystal

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Las Vegas, NV– SCCG Management, a global leader in the gaming industry, proudly announces a strategic partnership with Playdigo, an innovative provider of AI-driven branding campaigns and app advertising solutions. This collaboration is set to enhance Playdigo's market position by offering affiliate licensing and comprehensive business development support for their programmatic marketplace solutions.

Playdigo, known for its expertise in performance marketing and programmatic monetization, empowers businesses with cutting-edge AI-driven growth solutions. By optimizing campaigns across multiple advertising channels, including mobile, video, CTV, display, and audio, Playdigo ensures both high-quality user acquisition and sustainable brand engagement within the gaming ecosystem.

"Playdigo, a leader in performance digital advertising and monetization, is happy to partner with SCCG Management to continue and drive strategic growth across various verticals," said Daniel Ehevich, Co-Founder of Playdigo.

Stephen Crystal, Founder and CEO of SCCG Management, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "Our collaboration with Playdigo aligns perfectly with SCCG's mission to support innovation in the gaming industry. By leveraging our extensive experience and global network, we aim to accelerate Playdigo's growth and enhance their market offerings, particularly in the realm of AI-powered solutions."

Through this partnership, SCCG Management will focus on expanding Playdigo's reach by facilitating affiliate licensing and providing tailored business development strategies, further cementing both companies' positions as leaders in the gaming and digital advertising industries.

ABOUT PLAYDIGO

Playdigo is a leading provider of AI-powered solutions for the digital advertising landscape, specializing in performance-driven mobile user acquisition, brand advertising, and programmatic monetization. With expertise across programmatic, mobile, video, CTV, display, and audio channels, Playdigo optimizes campaigns to maximize app growth, build lasting brand engagement, and drive sustainable business growth through advanced algorithms and predictive analytics.

https://playdigo.com/

ABOUT SCCG MANAGEMENT

SCCG Management is a leading advisory firm in the global gaming industry, dedicated to driving strategic growth and maximizing revenue for over 120 client-partners across diverse iGaming verticals. With offices in North America, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Europe, and Brazil, our team of seasoned industry executives leverages global relationships to enhance product distribution and seize new market opportunities. With over 30 years of experience, we specialize in navigating the complexities of tribal gaming, capitalizing on emerging markets, fostering igaming innovations, managing intellectual property, facilitating mergers and acquisitions, and advancing sports wagering and entertainment ventures.

https://sccgmanagement.com/



