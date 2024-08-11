Submit Release
Shooting Investigation Underway In Wicomico Co.

Maryland State Police News Release

(SALISBURY, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating reported shots fired early this morning in Wicomico County.

At approximately 2:00 a.m., state troopers from the Criminal Enforcement Division – Eastern Region responded to assist troopers from the Salisbury Barrack in the investigation of a reported shooting.  There are no reported victims and no reports of any injuries. 

A 9-1-1 call was received by the Salisbury Barrack reporting shots fired in the area of Cherry Beach Park in Sharptown.  Maryland State Police responded to the scene and canvassed the area searching for any victims. Maryland State Police crime scene technicians also responded and processed the scene for evidence.

Anyone who witnessed the reported shooting or has information regarding the person or persons responsible is urged to contact Maryland State Police at the Salisbury Barrack at 410-749-3101.  Callers may remain anonymous. 

Additional assistance in this ongoing investigation is being provided by the Maryland State Police Crash Team and officers from the Laurel Police Department in Delaware. The investigation continues.

###

 

CONTACT: Office of Media Communication, msp.media@maryland.gov

