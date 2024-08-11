Submit Release
News Search

There were 98 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,949 in the last 365 days.

Torrance Nurses Ratify New Three-year Contract by Overwhelming Majority

Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center nurses approve new agreement

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Registered nurses at Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center in Torrance, Calif., voted 89% yes to ratify a new three-year contract on Friday, Aug. 9, announced California Nurses Association/National Nurses United (CNA/NNU) today. RNs won key measures to improve working conditions and patient care at their facility.

“We’re very proud of what we were able to achieve,” said Maria Chavez, RN in the telemetry oncology unit. “We now have an agreement that we think will improve our recruitment and retention rates of RNs, including our vastly expanded educational program that offers RNs tuition assistance and more.”

Highlights of the contract include:
• Strengthened health and safety measures.
• Equity and inclusion committee focused on diversity.
• Ensuring nurses can take their breaks with safe staffing.
• A 14.5% across-the-board wage increase over the contract’s three-year term in addition to step increases.

"We are thrilled by the overwhelming yes vote and are looking forward to continuing to build on the momentum created in the union solidarity of our RNs," said Breana Waddell, RN and bargaining team member.

Little Company of Mary nurses began negotiations for a new contract in April 2024 and held an informational picket in June.

California Nurses Association/National Nurses United is the largest and fastest-growing union and professional association of registered nurses in the nation with more than 100,000 members in more than 200 facilities throughout California and nearly 225,000 RNs nationwide.

Denice Martin
Labor representative
+1 818-731-1586
press@nationalnursesunited.org

You just read:

Torrance Nurses Ratify New Three-year Contract by Overwhelming Majority

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more