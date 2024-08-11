Over $12M for Dominican Center for the Arts and Culture

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced $12.5 million to establish a Dominican Center for the Arts and Culture in northern Manhattan. Led by the Dominican Studies Institute (DSI) at the City College of New York, this will be the first cultural center of its kind dedicated to preserving and celebrating the arts and culture of the Dominican Republic as well as New Yorkers of Dominican descent.

“New York wouldn't be who we are today without our Dominican community,” Governor Hochul said. “Through this first of its kind arts and cultural center, New York will celebrate and preserve the history of the Dominican Republic as well as the countless contributions Dominican Americans have made to help shape our Northern Manhattan community into what it is today.”

The Dominican Center for the Arts and Culture will be located in the Washington Heights/Inwood section of Manhattan. The Center will include:

A museum and exhibition space to display Dominican and Latino/a/x artists – the only high-end institutional exhibition space of its kind in North Manhattan, open for free to the public.

A theater space or auditorium for performances, music, film screenings, or large lectures, equipped with state-of-the-art sound and lighting systems.

A children's library that will focus on the preservation of the Spanish language, managed by a branch of the New York Public Library in collaboration with CUNY DSI’s Dominican Library.

An oral history and archives project focusing on preserving the cultural history of the neighborhood.

CUNY Chancellor Félix V. Matos Rodríguez said, “This investment will enable CUNY's Dominican Studies Institute to create a center that celebrates the rich history and traditions of the Dominican Republic, whose people represent the largest immigrant group in both our city and University. We thank Governor Hochul for memorializing the many important contributions that people of Dominican descent make, and the key role they play in the story of New York.”

Representative Adriano Espaillat said, “Dominican culture and the diaspora have had an undeniable impact on communities throughout the nation, and nowhere is that more evident than here in New York City, and especially in Northern Manhattan. There is a pressing need for a Dominican cultural center to recognize and celebrate the contributions of our community. I am deeply appreciative of Governor Hochul for her commitment of more than $12.5 million in state funding to support the development of the center. With today’s announcement, I will have successfully helped to secure nearly $38 million in public investments to bring this visionary project to fruition.”

Assemblymember Manny De Los Santos said, “I’m thrilled to celebrate this significant milestone toward our goal of establishing the Dominican Center for Arts and Culture in my district. The Center will help preserve and promote our Dominican culture throughout Northern Manhattan, New York City, and beyond. New Yorkers, visitors, and future generations will be able to learn and experience the rich Dominican heritage that has shaped and continues to shape our communities. I thank Governor Hochul for sharing in this vision, supporting the community with the funding that will help see this important project through.”

New York City Council Member Carmen De La Rosa said, “Thank you, Governor Hochul, for your commitment to uplifting the histories of the Dominican people. $12.5M in funding for the Dominican American Cultural Center is vital to the cultural print and legacy of generations of Dominicans who have made a home here and transformed our communities.”